Kohler Interns Volunteer Across Kohler, Wisconsin
Date
9/10/2024 2:00:52 PM
(MENAFN- 3BL)
To celebrate National Intern Day, our rockstar interns and co-ops traded in their laptops for work gloves!
More than 70 volunteers from Kohler, WI, rolled up their sleeves to help local organizations including Terry Andrae State Park, RCS Empowers, Inc. , Project Angel Hugs, Nourish Farms, Inc. , and the Sheboygan Historical Museum.
They also celebrated the day with a putting challenge at Blackwolf Run golf course, networking lunch, and a panel discussion with Kohler associates who started as interns and co-ops.
Here's to our next generation of leaders and community champions!
