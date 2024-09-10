Sigmoid Named A Leader In 2024 ISG Provider Lenstm For Speciality Analytics Services - Supply Chain

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Sigmoid was recognized for demonstrating strong capability in predictive analytics and delivering tailored solutions to bolster informed decision-making.

CITY, N.J., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigmoid , a leading data engineering and AI consulting firm, announced that it has been recognized as a 'Leader' in Analytics Service globally in 2024 ISG Provider LensTM. ISG, a leading global research and advisory firm, evaluated 17 top providers, examining their strengths, challenges, and competitive advantages to help decision-makers choose the best analytics services for supply chain .

"We are honored to receive this recognition from ISG, as we continue to help companies enhance transparency, efficiency, and responsiveness in supply chain operations," stated Lokesh Anand, CEO and Co-Founder of Sigmoid.

ISG identified several Sigmoid strengths and differentiators, including:



AI for supply chain efficiency and agility : Sigmoid combines data, analytics and advanced AI models to optimize supply chains through demand forecasting, inventory management and logistics routing.

Enhanced visibility through control towers : Sigmoid's Supply Chain Control Tower accelerators, built on scalable data foundations with strong governance, offer comprehensive end-to-end visibility and real-time actionable insights. Accelerator-led approach for solution delivery : Sigmoid employs pre-built AI and ML models that help enterprises make data-driven decisions and optimize workflows in an expedited manner. This enables faster time-to-value as supply chain clients can predict disruptions and undertake risk mitigation steps proactively.

"Sigmoid's investments in predictive and prescriptive analytics reflect its commitment to modernizing the data ecosystem and enhancing supply chain resilience. Through its portfolio of services, pre-built accelerators, and consultative approach, Sigmoid helps enterprises build connected supply chains and generate actionable insights for efficient planning and operations," said Manav Deep Sachdeva, Senior Manager and Principal Analyst, ISG.

"We have a full suite of services that integrate data processing, analytics, and predictive capabilities, ensuring real-time insights for enhanced supply chain management," said Rahul Kumar Singh, Chief Analytics Officer and Co-Founder of Sigmoid. "Our ready-to-deploy solutions-demand forecasting, supply chain control tower, and network design optimization help clients build resilient supply chains with real-time monitoring and streamlined processes," he added.

About Sigmoid

Sigmoid combines data engineering and AI consulting to help enterprises gain competitive advantage through effective data-driven decision-making. Some of the world's largest data producers are engaging with Sigmoid to solve complex business problems. Learn more at .

SOURCE Sigmoid