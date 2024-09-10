Franklinwh Announces New High-Capacity 15 Kwh Home Battery, Extends Warranty Of Whole Home Energy Management System To 15 Years

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Industry leader unveils new home technologies to further empower freedom

(FranklinWH), today unveiled the next generation of its whole-home energy management solutions, including the aPower 2, a lithium iron phosphate home battery featuring an impressive 15 kWh capacity and 10 kW continuous output power. The company also announced enhancements to its aGate, an intelligent management device that supports home loads by integrating energy sources and FranklinWH batteries, and the user-friendly FranklinWH App.

For increased homeowner peace of mind, FranklinWH has also extended the warranty for this next generation of hardware to an impressive 15 years or 60 MWh throughput (more than 10,000 cycles).

"We are committed to a brighter, energy-independent future, driven by a steady pipeline of product innovations," said Gary Lam , Co-Founder and CEO of FranklinWH. "Our solution upgrades demonstrate our focus on both incremental advancements and major achievements, ensuring meaningful progress at every step that creates increased value for homeowners and empowers them to make their homes smarter and more resilient."

aPower 2

Whole home backup can be achieved in most cases with a single aPower 2 due to its robust 15 kWh capacity, 10 kW discharge rate, 185LRA output for large HVAC usage and 8 kW charge rate. For larger applications, the aPower 2 can be stacked up to 225 kWh or 15 aPowers per aGate. More homeowners can rely on the aPower 2 to withstand a wide temperature range, making it suitable for almost any climate. With a slim profile and signature vertical LED light running the full height of the unit, the aPower 2 boasts a modern design that will fit seamlessly into any home. By using fan-less convection with whisper-quiet operation, it is also significantly quieter and more reliable than traditional industry-standard fan cooled batteries.

aGate

The next generation aGate features easier installation and wiring, a generator module, and commissioning with Bluetooth to avoid internet interruption. Enhanced black start capabilities and a more efficient low-power mode make it the ideal solution in backup power situations. Two aPowers can now also be connected to the aGate via a quad breaker, eliminating the need for a combiner box.

FranklinWH App

FranklinWH App has been enhanced with revamped visuals, a smart voice assistant for hands-free commands, and new energy data analysis. Homeowners can take further control over their energy usage through Smart Control capabilities, including customized scheduling, improved energy balancing, and more control options for FranklinWH Smart Circuits. Lastly, new Smart Voice Control can also provide homeowners with AI-enabled instant answers for seamless, instant support whenever needed.

FranklinWH at RE+

Throughout this week, at RE+

in Anaheim, CA, FranklinWH will provide demonstrations of its new innovations at booth #B46001. FranklinWH team members will be speaking about how homeowners can maximize their investments with a high-capacity battery and with Virtual Power Plant (VPP) rebate incentives. FranklinWH experts will also be sharing regional sales best practices for encouraging homeowner adoption of batteries in West Coast, East Coast, and Texas markets.

"At FranklinWH, we take pride in offering whole home solutions that help homeowners future-proof their homes against rising costs and grid outages," said Vincent Ambrose , Chief Commercial Officer at FranklinWH. "We're excited to connect with others at RE+ to address the challenges of energy consumption and storage and to further support our expanding network of installers."

To learn more, visit .

About FranklinWH

FranklinWH Energy Storage is the manufacturer of the Franklin Home Power system. FranklinWH is a research-driven company focused on next-generation residential energy management and storage solutions. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, FranklinWH's team has decades of experience in energy systems, from design, through manufacturing, to sales and installation. FranklinWH is AVL-listed with multiple financial institutions. Learn more about how homeowners can achieve energy independence at franklinwh.

