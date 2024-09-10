Enovix To Participate In Upcoming Investor Event

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX), a global high-performance battery company, today announced its participation in the following investor event:



Fireside Chat with Enovix CEO Dr. Raj Talluri, Hosted by William Blair

Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Webcast link: Available here

Live webcasts can be accessed by selecting Events under the News and Events section of the Enovix website at . Replays of webcasts will be archived following presentations, also in the Events section.

About Enovix

Enovix is on a mission to deliver high-performance batteries that unlock the full potential of technology products. Everything from IoT, mobile, and computing devices, to the vehicle you drive, needs a better battery. Enovix partners with OEMs worldwide to usher in a new era of user experiences. Our innovative, materials-agnostic approach to building a higher performing battery without compromising safety keeps us flexible and on the cutting-edge of battery technology innovation.

Enovix is headquartered in Silicon Valley with facilities in India, Korea and Malaysia. For more information visit and follow us on LinkedIn .

For media and investor inquiries, please contact:

Enovix Corporation

Robert Lahey

Email: ...