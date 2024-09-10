Telangana’S Kondareddypalli To Become Fully Solar-Powered Village

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 10 (IANS) Kondareddypalli is set to become the first fully solar-powered village in Telangana.

The state has started the official process to promote the village in Nagarkurnool district as a model for 100 per cent solar-powered habitations in the state.

On the direction of Chief A. Revanth Reddy, a team of officials on Tuesday began a door-to-door survey in the village.

Southern Telangana Power Distribution Company Chairman & Managing Director of Musharraf Farooqui, Nagarkurnool District Collector B. Santhosh, Telangana Energy Development Corporation (TGREDCO) Vice Chairperson and Managing Anila, Company Director (Commercial) K Ramulu, along with other department heads toured the village.

The team interacted with the locals mainly farmers and public representatives. The official team briefed local people about the pilot project to promote the village as a fully solar-powered panchayat.

A total of 1,451 electricity consumers are registered in the village. They comprise 499 domestic electricity consumers, 66 commercial, and 867 agricultural consumers.

As part of the implementation of the pilot project, the government launched a house-to-house survey. Based on the survey report, the government will prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and finalise the installed solar power capacity in the village.

Last year, TGREDCO had selected Mukhra (K) village in Adilabad district for a pilot project, under which every house was to have a subsidised solar power plant.

The gram panchayat had also purchased two solar panels and integrated them with the State grid. The panels generate 6 kilowatts (KW) of power which is more than sufficient for street lamps.

The solar energy also powers the water plant, school, Anganwadi centre and the village panchayat building. The gram panchayat is saving Rs 10,000 every month.

Mukhra (K) also bagged the national-level Gram Urja Swaraj Vishesh award in 2023.