Ukrainian PM Announces Further Optimization Of Cabinet

He announced this during a press on Tuesday, September 10, Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"There were 22 members of the Cabinet of Ministers before the personnel changes, now there are 20 members of the Cabinet. This reduction has taken place, although not to 17, as we announced and predicted. This is still ahead. There will be such optimization," the PM informed.

The head of specified that the government is currently looking at the needs that exist during the war, taking into account a certain stability, because "radical changes can lead to unpredictable results, so we are very careful in forming our personnel policy."

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 5, the Ukrainian Parliament supported the appointment of Oleksii Kuleba to the position of Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine – Minister of Community and Territorial Development, Andrii Sybiha to the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nataliia Kalmykova to the position of Minister of Veterans Affairs, Matvii Bidnyi to the position of Minister of Youth and Sports, Mykola Tochytskyi to the position of Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications, Svitlana Hrynchuk to the position of Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, Olha Stefanishyna to the position of Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine – Minister of Justice, Herman Smetanin to the position of Minister of Strategic Industries.