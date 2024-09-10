Strengthening Communities One Gutter At A Time: The Brothers That Just Do Gutters Franchisees Make An Impact Beyond Business

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brothers that just do Gutters is more than just a business; it's a force for good in the communities it serves. Across the nation, the company's franchisees are making a difference, one gutter at a time, through projects that go beyond the bottom line and focus on building stronger, more resilient communities.

An example of this commitment to community impact can be found in Lynchburg, Virginia, where The Brothers that just do Gutters recently completed a crucial gutter installation project at the Jubilee Family Development Center. This effort, led by The Brothers' co-founder Ken Parsons and Lynchburg franchise owner Jeremiah Boles, supports Jubilee's 25-year mission of empowering local youth and adults through educational, social, and character-building programs.

The Jubilee Family Development Center has long been a beacon of hope in the Lynchburg community, providing opportunities for growth and development to individuals of all ages. When the need for a new gutter system became apparent, The Brothers that just do Gutters stepped up to ensure the center's facilities would remain safe and functional for years to come.

"We believe that giving back to the community is at the heart of our mission," said Danny Horboychuk, Brand President of The Brothers that just do Gutters. "This project in Lynchburg is a testament to the dedication of our franchisees to not only deliver exceptional service but also to make a lasting, positive impact on the lives of others."

The completed project at the Jubilee Family Development Center showcases the power of community partnerships and the importance of businesses investing in their local areas. By providing the necessary infrastructure improvements, The Brothers that just do Gutters has helped the center continue its critical work without interruption.

To see the incredible work done by The Brothers that just do Gutters in Lynchburg, watch the video here: .

The Brothers that just do Gutters, joins its fellow Evive Brands in a shared commitment to community service. By working together, the company aims to make a lasting difference, strengthening communities and creating positive change that goes beyond the services it offers.

For more information about The Brothers that just do Gutters and how they're making an impact in communities across the country, please visit .

