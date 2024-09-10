Shilpa Shetty Treats Her Taste Buds To Traditional South Indian Thali Delight

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who was last seen in the 'Sukhee', is giving a peek into her delights.

On Tuesday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a picture of a traditional South Indian thali that she indulged in.

The thali shows veggies and pulses cooked in south Indian style and Kerala parotta placed over banana leaf.

The actress wrote over the picture,“#southindianthali #dakshin”.

In another picture, the actress can be seen enjoying a serene view of the Arabian Sea with the Gateway of India in the backdrop.

The picture is taken from the heritage Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, which is also the headquarters of the Taj group of hotels, and was constructed by Jamsetji Tata. It is the same hotel where the deadly attacks of 26/11 in Mumbai took place.

Shilpa who is known for her insane fitness levels, generally never indulges in food but, this time she discounted her diet to enjoy the South Indian food.

Recently, choreographer-director Farah Khan took a flight but couldn't enjoy the in-flight culinary experience courtesy of Shilpa. Farah shared a video of herself sitting next to Shilpa Shetty Kundra on a flight.

As the air hostess walked up to Farah and handed her a beverage, Shilpa looked at Farah angrily after which the director refused the beverage. However, Shilpa denied Farah every time the latter wanted to indulge in something.

Finally, Farah got up and asked the cabin crew to change her seats as she couldn't take it further. She even poked fun at Shilpa and wrote in jest,“Never sit with shilpashetty on a flight!! U won't get to eat anything and you still won't look like her.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa is gearing up for the Kannada movie 'KD - The Devil' which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Jisshu Sengupta.