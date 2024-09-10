Research Reveals Companies Scouting For The Perfect Sustainability Candidate Fall Short, Curtail Green Skills Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Companies often strive to hire the perfect sustainability candidate, or“Sustainability Unicorn,” but OnePointFive's data reveals the skills used in the actual position have little to do with sustainability

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, climate advisory & academy OnePointFive launched new research revealing a crucial disconnect: Hiring managers struggle to recruit talent with the right skills for their sustainability teams, even as demand for green skills surges. OnePointFive's study shows that agile upskilling and embedding sustainability into teams, rather than scouting for“Sustainability Unicorns”'-a candidate with both deep industry experience and green skills-is key for businesses to achieve Net Zero goals and enhance profitability.

The climate crisis requires businesses to radically overhaul operations to meet global Net Zero goals. Key to this transformation is developing a skilled workforce capable of driving impactful sustainability initiatives. However, organizations are over-prioritizing climate fundamentals knowledge. Recently hired sustainability professionals cite specialized technical skills, such as carbon accounting & reporting, supply chain management and data modeling & analysis, as 53%, 37% and 27% more important respectively to succeed in their roles compared to when applying for their roles.

OnePointFive's new playbook, Forget the Sustainability Unicorn: How to Upskill a Climate Workforce, offers fresh insights and actionable strategies based on industry expert data and LinkedIn green-skills trends. The playbook identifies crucial gaps in the climate workforce and provides actionable frameworks to address them effectively.

“The paradox of needing green skills to get a climate job and needing a climate job to gain those skills creates a major roadblock for companies aiming for Net Zero goals,” said Neil Yeoh, Founder and CEO of OnePointFive.“This reflects a systemic misalignment in the climate workforce. However, if companies shift how they hire and upskill, they can grow profits whilst protecting the planet for our future generations.”

Join OnePointFive at New York Climate Week 2024 to learn more about the research and hear from LinkedIn, the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, Krave Beauty, Blueland and other sustainability leaders.

Methodology

This research compiles insights from 30+ in-depth industry expert interviews, feedback from over 230 climate job seekers and recent transitioners, and findings from training 3,500+ climate professionals including OnePointFive Academy graduates. To begin your green skilling journey, access our OnePointFive Academy:

Download the full research and playbook here

