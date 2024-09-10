Generac Unveils Next Generation Pwrcell Energy Storage Products At RE+

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New products offer smarter, more powerful and resilient solutions to enable more choice and control in the way people use sustainable sources

Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC ), a leading global designer, and provider of energy solutions and other power products, today announced the launch of its new PWRcell 2 Home Energy Storage System product series, featuring PWRcell 2 and PWRcell 2 MAX. These products give more power, reliability and smarter integration across their energy ecosystem.

PWRcell 2 delivers 18 kWh capacity in a single cabinet and 10 kW max continuous power, enough power to start virtually any single load in the home during an outage, including a 5-ton A/C unit. PWRcell 2 MAX will feature even more power at launch, with 11.5 kW max continuous power. It will also have the capability to start loads greater than 200A LRA, higher efficiency and a broader operating temperature range.

Both products are designed to integrate seamlessly with

Generac's family of generator products, giving customers a smart, open ecosystem for greater resiliency and energy independence. In the event of a multi-day power outage, customers will have peace of mind with a paired PWRcell 2 and Generac brand generator*. If the PWRcell 2 battery reserves are low, the generator can power the home and recharge the battery simultaneously, keeping families comfortable during extended outages.



PWRcell 2 and PWRcell 2 MAX enable seamless home energy management and feature native integration with ecobee smart thermostats* providing an in-home display where homeowners can monitor their storage system, helping them save on energy bills.

When paired with PWRcell 2 or PWRcell 2 MAX, the ecobee smart thermostat provides alert notifications and automatically adjusts temperature set points during outages, preserving stored energy and extending backup duration. PWRcell 2 will be available by the end of the year and PWRcell 2 MAX will debut in the second half of 2025.

"With rising energy costs and increasingly frequent power outages, home energy management is critical for our customers. With PWRcell 2 and PWRcell 2 MAX, we are enabling smarter, powered homes that deliver reliability and resilience while providing customers the ability to quickly respond to their changing energy needs," said Generac President, Energy Technology, Norm Taffe. "The products function both as standalone, next generation home energy storage systems and as part of a cohesive smart energy ecosystem that provides resiliency and greater savings on energy costs."

Generac continues to build a comprehensive ecosystem of residential energy technology solutions available today, including energy storage systems and energy management devices to provide homeowners greater control over increasing resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy sources. In addition to the new PWRcell 2 Home Energy Storage System products, and its line of generators, Generac's portfolio also includes its state-of-the-art L2 EV Charger, which began shipping in volume earlier this year.

PWRcell 2 and PWRcell 2 MAX are eligible for financing to qualifying customers through Mosaic and Palmetto's Lightreach financial products and will be made available on all the existing Lightreach integrated 3rd party platforms at launch, with several more financing platforms to follow.

Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC ) is a leading energy technology company that provides backup and prime power products and energy storage systems for home and business applications, as well as energy monitoring and management devices and services, along with other power products. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator. The Company has continued to expand its energy technology offerings in its mission to lead the evolution to more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions.

