Embr Labs Recognized As Quarterfinalist For The Digital Health Hub Foundation: Digital Health Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embr Labs is thrilled to announce its selection as a quarterfinalist for the prestigious 2024 Digital Hub Foundation: Digital Health Awards. Embr Labs was chosen as a quarterfinalist for the Best in Class - Women's Health category.

This recognition highlights the company's dedication to improving the lives of women in menopause by providing a natural temperature therapy that helps with hot flashes, sleep issues and stress. The Digital Health Awards celebrate organizations that demonstrate excellence in leveraging digital advancements to enhance healthcare services and patient outcomes. As a quarterfinalist, Embr Labs stands out for its commitment to continue to innovate and provide a much needed solution to the 1.1 billion women suffering from symptoms of menopause. Most notably, Embr Labs recently announced its new capability to detect a hot flash before it occurs to prevent the onset of the hot flash experience altogether.

"This is the third consecutive year that Embr Labs has been recognized by the Digital Health Hub Foundation", said Embr Labs' CEO, Elizabeth Gazda. "Hot flashes and the related symptoms of menopause can impact a woman's quality of life, career, and personal relationships for a third of a woman's life. This type of recognition shines the light on an important condition that has been largely overlooked and unaddressed."

Out of a substantial pool of over 1,500 submissions, only the most promising 16 quarterfinalists per category, per track have advanced to this stage.

"This year has set a new benchmark for excellence, with a remarkable influx of global submissions showcasing groundbreaking innovations in digital health. The level of ingenuity and commitment we've seen is truly inspiring. Congratulations to all of our quarterfinalists for their outstanding achievements," said Mark Goldstein, Chairman of the Digital Health Hub Foundation.

Finalists will be announced September 22, 2024 and the winners will be announced at the Grand Finale taking place at HLTH on October 21, 2024.

About Embr Labs, Inc.

Embr Labs is the leading healthtech company addressing health conditions through temperature. The company's technology delivers a new category of natural solutions to manage hot flashes, sleep issues, stress, and thermal discomfort. The company was founded at MIT and is backed by Bose Ventures, DigiTx Partners, Safar Partners, Esplanade Ventures, and Ghost Tree Partners. Embr Labs has won numerous awards, including the AARP Innovation in Aging Award, Time Magazine's Best Inventions, the iF Design Award, and was named to CB Insights' Digital Health 150 and the FemtechWorld award for Innovation in Menopause.

