3Rd WGCC Meeting To Finalize Climate Action Plan For CAREC Ministerial Conference

Common climate solutions will be a key focus at the 3rd meeting of the Working Group on Climate Change (WGCC) under the Central Asian Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program, which is organized by the Asian Development (ADB), Azernews reports, citing ADB.

This meeting will take place in Baku from November 11-22, 2024, and the outcomes will be presented at the 29th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the Framework on Climate Change (COP29), where broader calls for action will be made

According to a report by ADB, the primary goal of the 3rd WGCC meeting is to finalize the draft Action Plan on Climate Change, which will be discussed at the CAREC Ministerial Conference on November 8, 2024. The meeting aims to secure the adoption of this document and to propose new regional climate adaptation and mitigation projects while facilitating knowledge exchange.

The Action Plan is designed to expand CAREC's initiatives, support the development and execution of regional climate projects, and enhance coordination among partners.

It is important to note that the CAREC Program, established by ADB in 1997, aims to foster economic cooperation among the countries of Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and South Asia.