3Rd WGCC Meeting To Finalize Climate Action Plan For CAREC Ministerial Conference
Nazrin Abdul
Common climate solutions will be a key focus at the 3rd meeting
of the Working Group on Climate Change (WGCC) under the Central
Asian Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program, which is
organized by the Asian Development bank (ADB),
Azernews reports, citing ADB.
This meeting will take place in Baku from November 11-22, 2024,
and the outcomes will be presented at the 29th Session of the
Conference of the Parties to the Framework convention on Climate
Change (COP29), where broader calls for action will be made
According to a report by ADB, the primary goal of the 3rd WGCC
meeting is to finalize the draft Action Plan on Climate Change,
which will be discussed at the CAREC Ministerial Conference on
November 8, 2024. The meeting aims to secure the adoption of this
document and to propose new regional climate adaptation and
mitigation projects while facilitating knowledge exchange.
The Action Plan is designed to expand CAREC's initiatives,
support the development and execution of regional climate projects,
and enhance coordination among partners.
It is important to note that the CAREC Program, established by
ADB in 1997, aims to foster economic cooperation among the
countries of Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and South Asia.
