Egyptian President, Danish FM Discussed Situation In Middle East

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Sept 10 (NNN-MENA) – Egyptian President, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, and visiting Danish Foreign Minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, discussed Middle East tensions yesterday, with a focus on reaching a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, according to the Egyptian presidency.

Sisi stressed the urgent need for de-escalation and a truce in Gaza, including an exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian detainees, the presidency said in a statement.

The statement added that, both leaders emphasised the critical role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, agreeing on the need to support the organisation amid significant challenges.

The talks also touched on the situation in Sudan. Sisi called for increased humanitarian support for Sudan, and stressed the importance of non-interference in its internal affairs.

During the meeting, Rasmussen described Egypt as“a key strategic partner for Denmark” that“plays a vital role in the region,” according to a social media post by Denmark's Foreign Ministry.

Also yesterday, Rasmussen met with Egyptian Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, to discuss efforts towards a Gaza ceasefire.– NNN-MENA

