Credilio Launches 'Novio', Aims To Ensure Credit Card Lifestyle Access To All Indians

Fintech firm Credilio unveiled novio – an app to widen the landscape for over 400 million UPI active customers. novio aims to make inclusion and lifestyle accessible for every Indian household, the firm said in an official statement.



novio has introduced a guaranteed card concept, allowing users to build their credit scores effortlessly. By booking a fixed deposit online, users secure an SBM Credilio Credit Card instantly with 1 percent unlimited cashback benefit. Customers can even earn up to 7 percent interest on their deposit.



The app has a curated store offering e-vouchers of 20+ leading brands at up to 90 percent discount. e-vouchers from brands like Myntra, Nykaa, Yatra, BookMyshow, Zomato, MakeMyTrip, BigBasket, Ajio, and Uber are also available to everyone.



In an official statement, Credilio mentioned that novio has over 100 credit cards from premier banks like Axis, HDFC, IDFC, HSBC, Yes Bank, IndusInd, SBI, Citi, ICICI, Kotak, Bank of Baroda, RBL, SCB, and AU Small Finance, and it leverages open API integrations with all these leading banks.



Aditya Gupta, CEO - Credilio, talks about the need for novio, "novio represents a pivotal solution to a persistent challenge faced by consumers across India. The credit card landscape is often marred by barriers of knowledge and accessibility, leading to missed opportunities for savings and benefits. With novio, we are addressing this gap head-on, offering a novel and rewarding way for every Indian to experience the credit card lifestyle, regardless of their financial background."



Gupta further stated, "With the launch of novio, Credilio reaffirms its unwavering commitment to championing financial inclusion and empowerment for all. novio isn't just an app; it's a manifestation of our mission to dismantle barriers and provide access to a rewarding credit card lifestyle and fostering a more equitable financial landscape, where every Indian can thrive and prosper."

