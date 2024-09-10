عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Armenian PM: 13 Articles And Its Preamble Agreed Upon In Peace Agreement With Baku

Armenian PM: 13 Articles And Its Preamble Agreed Upon In Peace Agreement With Baku


9/10/2024 5:21:00 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

A draft peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan has seen full agreement on 13 articles and its preamble, Azernews reports, citing Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, as stated this during his speech at the "Yerevan Dialogue" forum.

He mentioned that three of the 16 articles have been partially agreed upon.

The Prime Minister believes that this progress will allow for the development of a finalized document and further advancement based on it.

He also noted that peace in the South Caucasus is not only possible but also achievable.

MENAFN10092024000195011045ID1108656200


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search