Armenian PM: 13 Articles And Its Preamble Agreed Upon In Peace Agreement With Baku

A draft peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan has seen full agreement on 13 articles and its preamble, Azernews reports, citing Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, as stated this during his speech at the "Yerevan Dialogue" forum.

He mentioned that three of the 16 articles have been partially agreed upon.

The Prime believes that this progress will allow for the development of a finalized document and further advancement based on it.

He also noted that peace in the South Caucasus is not only possible but also achievable.