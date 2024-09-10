Armenian PM: 13 Articles And Its Preamble Agreed Upon In Peace Agreement With Baku
Date
9/10/2024 5:21:00 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
A draft peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan has seen
full agreement on 13 articles and its preamble,
Azernews reports, citing Armenian Prime Minister
Nikol Pashinyan, as stated this during his speech at the "Yerevan
Dialogue" forum.
He mentioned that three of the 16 articles have been partially
agreed upon.
The Prime Minister believes that this progress will allow for
the development of a finalized document and further advancement
based on it.
He also noted that peace in the South Caucasus is not only
possible but also achievable.
