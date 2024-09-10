New Academic Year At Garabagh University And Turkiye-Azerbaijan University To Start One Week Late
9/10/2024 5:21:00 AM
The new academic year at Garabagh University and the
Turkiye-Azerbaijan University will start one week later,
Azernews reports, citing Minister of Science and
Education Emin Amrullayev, as he responding to a question from
journalist.
Mentioned that the process of accommodating students admitted to
Garabagh University in dormitories will begin on September 15-16.
"Since this is the first academic year at the university, the first
week will be an orientation week. Classes will begin on September
23. A similar approach will be applied at the Turkey-Azerbaijan
University."
Speaking about the additional scholarships to be provided to
students at Garabagh University, Amrullayev noted that the
registration process for students is almost complete: "Registration
for 99% of students has been completed, and there have been no
withdrawals. All students will be provided with scholarships. After
the academic year begins, it is planned to grant additional
scholarships ranging from 100 to 150 manats. Additionally, some
private companies have also shown an initiative to offer extra
scholarships to students."
