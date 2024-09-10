New Academic Year At Garabagh University And Turkiye-Azerbaijan University To Start One Week Late

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

The new academic year at Garabagh University and the Turkiye-Azerbaijan University will start one week later, Azernews reports, citing of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, as he responding to a question from journalist.

Mentioned that the process of accommodating students admitted to Garabagh University in dormitories will begin on September 15-16. "Since this is the first academic year at the university, the first week will be an orientation week. Classes will begin on September 23. A similar approach will be applied at the Turkey-Azerbaijan University."

Speaking about the additional scholarships to be provided to students at Garabagh University, Amrullayev noted that the registration process for students is almost complete: "Registration for 99% of students has been completed, and there have been no withdrawals. All students will be provided with scholarships. After the academic year begins, it is planned to grant additional scholarships ranging from 100 to 150 manats. Additionally, some private companies have also shown an initiative to offer extra scholarships to students."