Axalta Introduces Axalta Nimbus™, An Advanced Cloud-Based Platform For Refinish Customers, To Improve Productivity And Performance

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global coatings company, today announced the launch of Axalta Nimbus, its global customer experience platform for refinish customers. This seamlessly connects customers to all of Axalta's tools and resources to improve efficiency, enhance productivity, boost performance, and maximize profitability. Axalta Nimbus provides a cohesive, end-to-end experience for customers around the globe.

With Axalta Nimbus, customers have everything they need to power the refinish process in a single platform, including color retrieval, product ordering, inventory management, training resources, and support. By working together in a single platform, comprehensive business insights provide actionable data that help owners and managers make informed decisions to increase profitability and performance. Axalta Nimbus is easy to use with an intuitive user interface for increased efficiency and customizable capabilities based on business need.

“Axalta Nimbus enables our customers to do business smarter,” said Troy Weaver, President of Global Refinish at Axalta.“This industry-leading technology was designed based on the end-to-end process of how our customers work and reaffirms our commitment to not only be a leading coatings manufacturer but also a business partner dedicated to helping our customers improve productivity and profitability through technology and innovation. We are very proud of Axalta Nimbus and look forward to the impact it has in the market.”

Axalta Nimbus is the one and only system needed to access Axalta Nimbus Color, Catalog, Stock, Store, Insights, Academy, and Support. Axalta Nimbus Color leverages proprietary algorithms to find, sort, and return accurate color formulas and powers the Axalta Irus fully automated, digital color management process. Managers can review real-time consumption data and inventory management with Axalta Nimbus Stock and replenish inventory directly through Axalta Nimbus Store. Axalta Nimbus Insights help refinish customers improve business performance using customizable dashboards and key performance indicators to drive informed business decisions.

To learn more about the full features and benefits of Axalta Nimbus, visit axalta.com/nimbus .

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful, and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity, and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 140 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn and @axalta on X .

