Floods Exacerbate Humanitarian Crisis In Sudan :UN

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) UN humanitarian workers said that heavy rains and flooding have impacted about half a million people since late June in South Darfur, Red Sea, River Nile and Northern states, with North Darfur State being the hardest hit.

The Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said that " In areas at risk of famine, including in El Fasher, which is the capital of North Darfur, about 124,000 people have been impacted by heavy rains."

He added that "Flooding and stagnant water are also heightening the risk of diseases spreading, with nearly 2,900 suspected cholera cases reported since the latest outbreak in mid-August."

Dujarric stated that the United Nations and its partners are on the ground, aiding those who need assistance. Last week, aid organizations delivered life-saving therapeutic food to treat 6,000 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition in the city of Nyala in South Darfur.

Last month, Sudan experienced the largest flash floods in many years, which hit the northern states and caused huge losses in lives and property.

