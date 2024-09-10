Longevity Couture's Ultrahytm To Debut In Europe's Premier Luxury Malls October 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UltraHyTM The Ultimate Anti-Aging Elixir.

Revolutionary Hydration Meets Luxury Retail: Longevity Couture's UltraHyTM to Debut in Europe's Premier Shopping Destinations this October.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an exciting strategic expansion, Longevity Couture is thrilled to announce its partnership with Smartech to introduce its flagship UltraHyTM hydrogen water bottles to major luxury markets across Europe. This October 2024, the advanced hydration of UltraHyTM will be showcased in prestigious retail locations including Printemps in Paris, Rinascente in Rome, and KaDeWe in Berlin, adding to its established presence in Selfridges, London.Developed by Ultrahealth Technologies under the Longevity Couture brand, UltraHyTM offers more than superior hydration. It features the highest molecular hydrogen concentration available on the market, delivering potent anti-oxidation and anti-inflammatory properties. With its impressive 6210ppb (6.21mg/L) hydrogen production capacity, UltraHyTM provides a molecular hydrogen solution that is ten times more effective than its competitors, defining the intersection of luxury and health innovation.Ivan Simetovic, CEO of Ultrahealth Technologies, shares his vision: "This expansion with Smartech into these iconic European locations symbolizes our commitment to blending sophisticated design with meaningful health benefits. UltraHyTM is meticulously designed to not only satisfy thirst but to actively enhance wellness, meeting the sophisticated needs of our discerning, health-conscious clientele."To learn more about UltraHyTM and explore its exceptional range, please visitAbout Ultrahealth Technologies LLC: Ultrahealth Technologies, based in New York, NY, is dedicated to pioneering the future of wellness through scientifically validated products designed to enhance longevity and vitality. The company derives its name from the Latin word 'ultra', meaning 'beyond', beyond health, towards longevity.

