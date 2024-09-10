Voices Of Hope Announces 2024 Celebration Gala Dinner

(MENAFN- Pressat) Voices of Hope, the Kingston-upon-Thames based charity has today announced the date for its 2024 Celebration Gala Dinner.

Voices of Hope was launched in response to the growing needs of local communities in southwest London and now has an increasing national reach. The charity reaches and impacts over 3,075 lives each week.

With a small team of permanent staff and more than 115 volunteers, the charity aims to work together with families and communities to transform lives from at risk to thriving.

The popular celebration and fundraising Gala Dinner will highlight the work of the charity over the last year and will take place on Friday 18th October at Kingsgate in Kingston. The evening will include a drinks reception, a 3-course meal, entertainment from one of the Voices of Hope choirs, as well as a silent auction and raffle.

Tickets which include drinks and dinner cost £45 for a single ticket or £298 for a table of 8.



Tickets are available here or for more information visit the website at

Sarah Clay, CEO, Voices of Hope

Charity No. 1187454

About Voices of Hope

Voices of Hope is a locally founded charity in Kingston Upon Thames with a focused reach into SW London. We are dedicated to bringing hope to individuals and the wider community, improving physical and mental health through community-based projects.

Our mission is to restore people, give them hope to rebuild their lives, and to equip them both practically and emotionally. We aim to achieve this through creative and inspiring projects focused in the 3 areas of Creative Arts, Food, and Women's projects.

We work with people struggling with complex physical and/or mental health issues, families experiencing food insecurity, women who have experienced abuse/domestic violence, and the elderly. We see those we reach as people who need support, encouragement and empowerment – not as problems which need solving.

Due to the impact of our work locally and our collaborative partnership approach, we are having a growing national reach through several of our projects.