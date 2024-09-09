Army Chief, Bruneian Counterpart Discuss Military Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Monday met with Commander of the Royal Brunei Maj. Gen. Muhammad Haszaimi bin Bol Hassan, over the latest regional and global developments, and boosting military cooperation.



Bol Hassan praised Jordan's pivotal role in regional security, according to a Jordan Armed Forces-Arab statement.



The delegation was updated on Jordan's efforts to modernise its armed forces in line with changing regional security dynamics.

After signing the official guest book, Bol Hassan joined Jordanian officials at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Centre to observe a joint military drill, involving the King Abdullah II Royal Special Forces Group and the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, which simulated counter-terrorism operations.



