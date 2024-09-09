Fujifilm Partners With Marco Technologies To Expand U.S. Office And Production Print Solutions And Services Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company signs Marco Technologies as first dealer in U.S. to sell select APEOS A3/A4 and REVORIA Production Print solutions

HANOVER PARK, Ill., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM BI International Operations Corp., a leader in office, document, and business solutions, along with FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Communication Division, a leader in commercial graphic production and industrial print solutions, jointly announced today their expansion into the U.S. market. Their partner is Minnesota-based Marco Technologies, LLC a nationally acclaimed business solutions provider in both the office and commercial production space. This new relationship marks an important milestone for both companies, as Marco Technologies is the first Fujifilm U.S. channel dealer authorized to sell, market and service Fujifilm's full portfolio of office and production solutions.

For office print solutions and service needs, Marco Technologies now offers Fujifilm's APEOS series of A3 and A4 office digital multifunction printers and solutions. From remote/mobile printing capabilities to security features and sustainability credentials, APEOS offers high-value multifunction printer capabilities supporting office digital transformation, leading the rapidly changing and diverse demands of the fast-paced office environment.

For high-volume, high-speed digital production print needs, Fujifilm's REVORIA series handles print-on-demand, variable print, and other high-end print applications in a variety of production environments, including education, government, in-plant, publishing, direct mail, commercial print, and packaging.

“Fujifilm technology provides millions of office and production solutions in Asia, Europe, and beyond, so we are excited to expand our global reach with Fujifilm's expansion into the North American market,” said Toyoyuki (Tommy) Katagiri, head of new market business development of FUJIFILM BI International Operations Corp., and division president, Graphic Communication Division, FUJIFILM North America Corporation.“For this reason, we are honored that Marco Technologies has chosen Fujifilm to help their customers in their digital transformation journey.”

“FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp. has sold products under the Fujifilm brand since April 2021, expanding from Asia Pacific to across the globe, while Fujifilm's Graphic Communication Division has been a dominant leader in offset technologies, including inks, plates, and flexo, wide format, B2 and, more recently, production print digital toner solutions in the U.S., Canada and Latin America,” Hidetoshi (Toshi) Kino, general manager, Graphic Communication Division, FUJIFILM North America Corporation.“Through this collaboration between both Fujifilm companies, Marco Technologies now sells, services, and supports the entire lineup of Fujifilm office and production solutions in the U.S.”



“We're very excited to partner with Fujifilm on this new initiative, as we have seen the success these product lines have had elsewhere in the world and know they are proven technologies,” said Clay Ostlund, chief revenue officer, Marco Technologies.“No matter the industry, when it comes to getting business done reliably, highest-quality print solutions and services are critical, and Marco will show why FUJIFILM's A3/A4 and production print lineup is ready for that challenge in North America.”

While Marco Technologies is taking on these current products manufactured by Fujifilm today, they plan on adding additional future products in the A3/A4 space, as well as potentially growing with Fujifilm in the wide format space.

“Marco prides ourselves in listening to our customer's needs, which is why we look forward to meeting their growing requirements and expanding into new markets with Fujifilm,” added Ostlund.

About FUJIFILM BI International Operations Corp.

FUJIFILM BI International Operations Corp., based in Hanover Park, Illinois, provides U.S. sales, marketing, and service support of FUJIFILM Business Innovation's multifunction printers, laser printers, and consumables. FUJIFILM Business Innovation provides innovative and fulfilling workplaces by effectively adopting information and knowledge through digital transformation (DX). Since 1962, FUJIFILM Business Innovation has pioneered numerous technologies; its offerings include R&D, manufacturing and sales of world-class workflow solutions, IT services, and printing equipment such as digital multifunction printers. It also offers business process outsourcing services, as well as marketing and implementation support of Enterprise Resource Planning systems. For more information, visit .



About FUJIFILM North America Corporation

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, consists of six operating divisions. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including silver halide consumables; inkjet consumables; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products fulfillment; film; one-time-use cameras; and the popular INSTAX® line of instant cameras, smartphone printers, instant film, and accessories. The Electronic Imaging Division markets its GFX System and X Series lines of mirrorless digital cameras, lenses, and accessories to provide a variety of content creation solutions for both still and moving imagery. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography, and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars and other optical imaging solutions. The Graphic Communication Division utilizes its extensive industry knowledge to develop fully supported traditional and digital print solutions for industries including commercial print, wide format, and packaging with its comprehensive line of digital inkjet presses, production toner printers, and software. The Industrial Products Division delivers new products derived from Fujifilm technologies including data storage tape products, including OEM and FUJIFILM Ultrium LTO cartridges, desalination solutions, microfilters and gas separation membranes. The Non-Destructive Testing Division delivers radiography solutions to ensure high accuracy inspection of transportation infrastructure, and assets within aerospace, and oil and gas industries.

For more information, please visit , go to to follow Fujifilm on Twitter, or go to to Like Fujifilm on Facebook.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of“giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen (29 billion USD at an exchange rate of 140 JPY/USD). For more information, please visit: .

For further details about our commitment to sustainability and Fujifilm's Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here .

FUJIFILM, APEOS, and REVORIA are trademarks of FUJIFILM Corporation and its affiliates.

© 2024 FUJIFILM North America Corporation and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

