Pest Control Services Market To Grow By USD 8.79 Billion (2023-2027) With Rising Demand For Insurance-Based Services, Reports AI-Powered- Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation- The global pest control services market size is estimated to grow by USD 10.74 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

7.38%

during the forecast period. Increase in demand for insurance-based pest control services

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increase in deployment of digital pest control services. However,

increasing availability of DIY pest control products

Key market players include ABC Home and Commercial Services, Anticimex International AB, Aptive Environmental LLC, Arrow Exterminators Inc., Asante Co. Ltd., Cooks Pest Control Inc., Dodson Pest Control Inc., Dynamic Sanito Inc., Ecolab Inc., Green Pest Solutions, Lloyd Pest Control, Massey Services Inc., Pelsis Ltd., Rentokil Initial Plc, Rollins Inc., SANIX Inc., Seva Pest Management Service Pvt. Ltd., Tech Hygiene Pest Control Pvt. Ltd., The ServiceMaster Co. LLC, and Truly Nolen of America Inc..







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global pest control services market 2024-2028

Pest Control Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.38% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 10749.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, UK, Canada, Germany, and India Key companies profiled ABC Home and Commercial Services, Anticimex International AB, Aptive Environmental LLC, Arrow Exterminators Inc., Asante Co. Ltd., Cooks Pest Control Inc., Dodson Pest Control Inc., Dynamic Sanito Inc., Ecolab Inc., Green Pest Solutions, Lloyd Pest Control, Massey Services Inc., Pelsis Ltd., Rentokil Initial Plc, Rollins Inc., SANIX Inc., Seva Pest Management Service Pvt. Ltd., Tech Hygiene Pest Control Pvt. Ltd., The ServiceMaster Co. LLC, and Truly Nolen of America Inc.

Market Driver

The global pest control services market is undergoing digital transformation, integrating technologies such as sensors, smartphones, mobile connectivity, cloud storage, apps, and data analytics to enhance pest control effectiveness, response time, and productivity. This shift towards digitalization is driven by growing demand for eco-friendly, sustainable solutions due to new regulations and societal focus on sustainability. Vendors like Anticimex and Rentokil Initial are leading this transformation with innovative digital methods, such as Anticimex SMART's high-tech traps, sensors, and cameras, and Rentokil Initial's RADAR Connect, AutoGate Connect, and Cage Connect devices. These advancements enable early detection of pest infestations and improve overall service quality, creating significant growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.



The Pest Control Services Market is witnessing significant trends in various sectors. The use of eco-friendly Biocides is on the rise due to environmental concerns and health issues related to toxicity. Commercial segments like Business hotels, Restaurants, Hospitals, Schools, Offices, and Plantations are increasing their spending on pest control services. Crop protection remains a key area with the use of Fungicides, Herbicides, Seed care treatments, and Farm management practices. Pesticide resistance is a growing concern, leading to the need for technological advancements such as Remote monitoring systems and Smart traps. Population growth and urbanization increase pest-related health risks, driving demand for effective pest control solutions. Farmers prioritize plant health and pest life cycles to maintain crop yields and prevent infestations. Collaboration between industry players and researchers is crucial to address the challenges of pest outbreaks and develop sustainable pest control solutions.



Market Challenges



The pest control services market faces a significant challenge due to the rising popularity of DIY pest control products. The ease of access to self-use pest control solutions, both offline and online, has resulted in increased demand. Consumers, particularly residential customers, are increasingly opting for DIY organic pest control products due to their affordability and preference for eco-friendly solutions. Notable DIY products include Eco Defense Organic Home Pest Control Spray, Talstar Professional Insecticide, Orange Guard Home Pest Control, and Raid House & Garden Bug Killer. This trend may hinder the growth of the professional pest control services market, as the cost-effective and convenient DIY alternatives gain traction. The pest control services market faces several challenges in both the residential and agriculture sectors. Pesticide resistance among insects, rodents, and other pests continues to be a major issue, requiring technological advancements such as remote monitoring systems and smart traps. Population growth and urbanization increase the risk of pest infestations in residential buildings, posing health risks to occupants. In agriculture, pest outbreaks and infestations can significantly impact crop yields and food quality. Farmers must understand pest life cycles and collaborate with pest control services to implement effective control methods. In the residential sector, pests like rats, cockroaches, termites, bedbugs, ants, reptiles, and mosquitoes can spread diseases and cause damage. The geriatric population and poor hygiene practices also contribute to pest infestations. Industrialization, construction, and water leaks can attract pests as well. Pesticide sales remain high due to the economic impact of pest-related health hazards and damage to property. Collaboration between pest control services, farmers, and residential property owners is essential to mitigate these challenges and ensure cleanliness and hygiene.

Segment Overview



This pest control services market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 General pest control 1.2 Termite control



2.1 Residential 2.2 Commercial



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

General pest control-

The pest control services market continues to grow, with businesses providing solutions for various pest infestations. These services ensure the protection of properties from damaging pests, enhancing public health and safety. Effective pest management strategies are implemented using innovative techniques and eco-friendly products. Companies focus on customer satisfaction, ensuring timely and efficient services. The market is competitive, with businesses offering customized solutions to meet diverse client needs. Overall, the pest control services industry plays a crucial role in maintaining a healthy and safe environment.

Research Analysis

The pest control services market is a critical sector that addresses the challenges posed by pests in various industries, including agriculture and residential buildings. With the increasing issue of pesticide resistance, technological advancements have become essential in developing effective pest management solutions. Remote monitoring systems and smart traps are some of the innovations that have revolutionized the industry, enabling early detection and prevention of pest outbreaks. Population growth and urbanization have led to an increase in pest-related health risks, making pest control services more important than ever. In the agriculture sector, pests threaten crop yields and plant health, while farmers rely on pest control services to ensure food quality. Pests, including insects like termites, bedbugs, ants, and cockroaches, as well as reptiles, can cause significant damage and pose health risks. Collaboration between pest control companies and researchers is crucial in understanding pest life cycles and developing effective solutions. Cleanliness and hygiene are essential in preventing infestations, and diseases spread by pests can have serious consequences for human health. Insecticides remain a key tool in pest control, but their overuse can lead to resistance and environmental concerns.

Market Research Overview

The pest control services market encompasses various sectors, including agriculture and residential, addressing issues such as pesticide resistance, population growth, and urbanization. Technological advancements, like remote monitoring systems and smart traps, are revolutionizing pest management. Pest outbreaks and infestations pose threats to farmers, plant health, and food quality, leading to economic losses. Collaboration between sectors, such as agriculture and hygiene practices, is crucial in mitigating pest-related health risks. In the residential sector, pests like rats, cockroaches, termites, bedbugs, ants, and reptiles can cause health hazards and damage property. Mosquito infestations can spread viral infections. The geriatric population, with lower immunity, is particularly vulnerable. In the agriculture sector, pests disrupt crop yields, necessitating the use of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides, and seed care treatments. Industrialization, construction, and urbanization contribute to the economic impact of pesticide sales. However, concerns over pesticide toxicity and environmental impact are driving the demand for biocides and mechanical control methods. In the commercial segment, businesses in sectors like hospitality, healthcare, education, and offices require regular pest control services to maintain cleanliness and hygiene, ensuring the health and safety of their clients and employees.

