FTAI Aviation Closes The Acquisition Of LMCES

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and MONTRÉAL, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI) announces the successful completion of its of Lockheed Martin Commercial Engine Solutions (“LMCES”), a 526,000-square-foot aircraft engine maintenance repair facility located in Montréal, Québec, from Lockheed Martin Canada. The completion of the acquisition strengthens FTAI Aviation's Maintenance, Repair, and Exchange (MRE) business with the ability to provide additional maintenance services to airline customers.



The integration of LMCES' maintenance capabilities with FTAI's current maintenance capabilities at QuickTurn, in Miami, Florida, gives FTAI capacity to perform up to 1,350 CFM56 module overhauls and over 500 engine tests annually. Both facilities will rebrand as FTAI Aviation Canada and FTAI Aviation USA.

"Completing the acquisition of LMCES is a major step towards FTAI Aviation becoming the unrivaled leader in MRE. We look forward to continuing to serve our global customer base by providing readily available, flexible, high-quality power while savings owners and operators time and money," said Joe Adams, CEO of FTAI.

About FTAI Aviation Ltd.

FTAI owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on the Maintenance, Repair, and Exchange (MRE) of CFM56 and V2500 engines. FTAI's propriety portfolio of products, including the Module Factory and a joint venture to manufacture engine PMA, helps make CFM56 and V2500 engine maintenance simpler, more cost-effective, significantly faster, and more environmentally friendly. Additionally, FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. FTAI invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

