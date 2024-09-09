Reel Power Industrial acquires Novatec's downstream extrusion line equipment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The allows Reel Power to provide a turn-key downstream package to customers and allows Novatec to divest certain products to focus on their conveying, drying and moisture equipment offering

Novatec, Inc., the largest U.S.-based of industry-leading drying and conveying equipment for extrusion, injection, blow molding and food industries, has agreed with Reel Power Industrial Inc., the leader in the design and build of high precision automated coiling, spooling, and winding equipment, to have Reel Power acquire the downstream equipment products for extrusion lines from Novatec.

This downstream product divestment allows Novatec to focus on their core conveying, drying and moisture equipment solutions, providing a strong product offerings base to focus on and expand its lead in their overall business.

The acquisition by Reel Power of these downstream products is also a strong fit for Reel Power, who already offers high-quality downstream reeling, coiling, and spooling solutions for several markets. This acquisition allows Reel Power Industrial, inc., to provide a turn-key downstream package to customers, one that increases the automation offering for improved productivity.



Reel Power focuses on providing application-specific coiling, reeling, and spooling solutions to prospects needing downstream equipment to solve their line requirements.

With the addition of pullers, cutters, and cooling tanks, Reel Power Industrial Inc., will be able to provide to customers a complete downstream solution.

Both Reel Power Industrial Inc., and Novatec, Inc., design, manufacture, and market high-quality capital equipment solutions.

Conrad Bessemer, CEO Novatec & Joe Henry CEO Reel Power Industrial Inc., believe that their respective companies will benefit from this transaction, as it provides each with the ability to improve their overall company's strategic market focus, and to concentrate those efforts on a well-defined, market segmented business models.

About Reel Power Industrial

Reel Power designs and builds standard & custom reeling and coiling equipment, delivering innovative, lowest total life-cost, flexible material handling solutions. The company is committed to reducing client's overall business risk and improving their profitability by providing "World Class" Equipment, Engineering & Processing solutions for flexible materials to distribution manufacturing environments. The company offers processing solutions and complete field service & consulting.

SOURCE Reel Power