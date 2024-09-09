Hybrid Makeup Market To Reach USD 35.58 Billion By 2033; Consumer Shift Towards Clean Beauty & Environmentally Conscious Choices

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The hybrid makeup worldwide is experiencing substantial growth, and this is basically due to a surge in Gen Z consumers. North America emerged as the largest market for the global Slate market, with a 33.29% share of the market revenue in 2023. Newark, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global hybrid makeup market is expected to grow from USD 19.79 Billion in 2023 to USD 35.58 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.04% during the forecast period 2024-2033.

Hybrid cosmetics have recently become a crucial beauty trend. Hybrid cosmetics integrate active ingredients in the makeup formulas to offer skincare benefits and enhance the appearance of the complexion, eyes, and lips. This skincare makeup hybrid is makeup that has ingredients that also offer the benefits of skincare. Moreover, hybrid care products can help replace two or three products in people's beauty routines.

Report Coverage Details CAGR 6.04% from 2024 to 2033 Market Size in 2023 USD 19.79 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 35.58 Billion Largest Market North America Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033 Historical Year 2020-2022 Segments Covered Type and Product Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

To enhance their market position in the global Hybrid Makeup market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



. In February 2024: KOSAS launched its new BB Burst tinted Gel Cream, a tinted moisturizer. These hybrid products are available in 24 shades, giving a light but buildable coverage. They launched the product with Madeline Argy as the face of the product, which is a TikTok sensation. The strategy will help the organization grasp more market share in the Hybrid Makeup market.



Conventional makeup only gives coverage. Hence, it is not generally preferred by people suffering from issues such as clogged pores, acne and sensitivity. Hence, consumers are looking for makeup which is good for the face and does not use many chemical formulations. Hybrid skincare makeup products offer a mixture of inactive conventional cosmetics ingredients and potent active ingredients. These products consist of items designed to serve more than one functionality and offer versatility, which can be categorized into multi-purpose and multi-use. The latter category consists of products that range from face to lip to eye cosmetics, and it comes with a blend of makeup and skincare products like cheek, lip and eye cosmetics. The former category offers several benefits to the skin, like moisturizers with sun protection or lightweight serum foundation with tinted moisturizers, among others. All these factors are driving the hybrid makeup market. These hybrid products offer additional benefits other than coverage and colour. Some of the products are useful in more than one way, such as bright lips and cheek products. Hence, the recent trend for hybrid cosmetics is witnessing the significant growth of several multifunctional makeups. This trend prevails due to rising skincare-savvy consumers demanding more from their makeup. There is a significant increase in the number of colour cosmetics with advanced compositions mixed with active skincare ingredients. It has shown visible skincare benefits when used in beauty routines and helps get the latest looks. These hybrid products are in demand as they seamlessly fit into existing beauty routines without the requirement of any complex storage considerations or there is need for any complicated application method. Consumers also want these products to be used like any other products in their daily beauty regimen. Hybrid cosmetics use the wellness trends as mentioned, which combine makeup with other benefits, and it is not just limited to skincare but overall well-being. These products are made to enhance the body and give an aesthetic appeal to the makeup. It offers multifunctional benefits, including anti-ageing, hydration, fortification and protection from external factors such as pollution. It also gives aesthetic appeal to the makeup. These products consist of items designed to serve more than one functionality and offer versatility, which can usually be classified into multiuse and multipurpose. In Western countries such as the UK, France and Germany, there is a growing trend towards preferring multifunctional beauty products. The market worldwide is experiencing substantial growth, and this is basically due to a surge in Gen Z consumers.



. In 2023, the conventional segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 59.89% and market revenue of USD 11.85 Billion.



The type segment is divided into conventional and natural. In 2023, the conventional segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 59.89% and market revenue of USD 11.85 Billion. This significant share is attributed to the hectic lifestyle and a change in people's perception of makeup.



. In 2023, the foundation & tinted creams segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 28.97% and market revenue of USD 5.73 Billion.



The product segment is divided into foundation & tinted creams, primer, concealer, lipsticks & lip tints and others. In 2023, the foundation & tinted creams segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 28.97% and market revenue of USD 5.73 Billion. Hybrid skincare makeup products have advanced science and active skincare ingredients that also give makeup artistry with colour. It has made the Hybris makeup product a revolutionary beauty product that benefits everyone.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Hybrid Makeup Market:



. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

. South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

. The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The North America region occurred as the largest market for the global Hybrid Makeup industry, with a market share of 33.29% and a market value of around USD 6.59 Billion in 2023. This market share is attributed to the need to make products in the region that have natural components and improve skin health. People are looking for products that safeguard their skin health. They are looking for multi-use formulas that offer skincare and makeup that give them confidence.



Key players operating in the global Hybrid Makeup market are:



. L'Oreal Paris

. Kosas Cosmetics

. CHANEL

. ILIA Beauty

. Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Inc.

. The Estée Lauder Companies

. Clinique Laboratories, LLC

. e.l.f. Cosmetics, Inc.

. RMS Beauty

. IT Cosmetics, LLC



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global Hybrid Makeup market based on below mentioned segments:



Global Hybrid Makeup Market by Type:



. Conventional

. Natural



Global Hybrid Makeup Market by Product:



. Foundation & Tinted Creams

. Primer

. Concealer

. Lipsticks & Lip Tints

. Others



