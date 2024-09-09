Turkiye To Attend Arab League Meeting After 13 Years

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- For the first time in 13 years, Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan will attend; Tuesday, the ministerial meeting of the Arab League in Cairo.

Ankara was invited to attend the 162nd session of the Arab Foreign Ministers' meeting, held in the Cairo-based Arab bloc, Turkish sources told Anadolu Agency Monday.

Fidan will deliver a speech at the opening session of the meeting, addressing regional issues, especially in Gaza, as well as relations between Turkiye and the Arab League, the sources added.

Turkiye's successful and dedicated foreign policy was a key factor for establishing stability and security, it noted, emphasizing that Palestine is a priority on the Turkish Foreign Ministry agenda, as well as the Arab League's.

Turkiye's improving ties with the Arab League in recent years would help promote "solutions to current regional problems and concrete future cooperation," noted the sources.

Turkyie's relations with Arab League began in 2003; signing MoU on 2004, and in 2011 President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered a speech at an opening session of the League during his tenure as Prime Minister. (end)

