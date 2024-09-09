Miningnewsbreaks Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FRA: 9NH) Spotlighted In Latest Episode Of The Miningnewswire Podcast

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Emperor Metals (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FRA: 9NH) , an advanced stage exploration company focused on proving and developing the substantial resource potential of its flagship Duquesne West project, is featured in the latest episode of

The MiningNewsWire Podcast . Alex Horsley, Head of Corporate Development of Emperor Metals, joined the episode to discuss the 2011 mineral resource estimate (“MRE”) for the Duquesne West gold project, as well as the company's recent milestones and near-term goals.

“Our mission is to grow this resource as quickly, cost efficiently and strategically as possible. Our resource was based on a 3.0-gram cutoff grade in a 2.5-meter thickness, and it was also based on $960 gold back when that historical report was done in 2011. What is really exciting is that, since 2011, gold is up 150%,” said Horsley.“We are planning to have an updated mineral resource estimate out by Q1 2025. In that updated MRE, we are planning to significantly lower the cutoff grade of 3.0 grams, potentially to 2.0, because it should open up a whole bunch of resources at lower grades that are potentially mineable in the future.”

To view the full article, visit



About Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals is an innovative Canadian mineral exploration company focused on developing high-quality gold properties situated in the Canadian Shield. For more information, please refer to SEDAR ( ), under the company's profile.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to EMAUF are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

MiningNewsWire is powered by IBN