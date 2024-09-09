Miningnewsbreaks Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FRA: 9NH) Spotlighted In Latest Episode Of The Miningnewswire Podcast

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Emperor Metals (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FRA: 9NH) , an advanced stage Gold exploration company focused on proving and developing the substantial resource potential of its flagship Duquesne West gold project, is featured in the latest episode of
The MiningNewsWire Podcast . Alex Horsley, Head of Corporate Development of Emperor Metals, joined the episode to discuss the 2011 mineral resource estimate (“MRE”) for the Duquesne West gold project, as well as the company's recent milestones and near-term goals.
“Our mission is to grow this resource as quickly, cost efficiently and strategically as possible. Our resource was based on a 3.0-gram cutoff grade in a 2.5-meter thickness, and it was also based on $960 gold back when that historical report was done in 2011. What is really exciting is that, since 2011, gold is up 150%,” said Horsley.“We are planning to have an updated mineral resource estimate out by Q1 2025. In that updated MRE, we are planning to significantly lower the cutoff grade of 3.0 grams, potentially to 2.0, because it should open up a whole bunch of resources at lower grades that are potentially mineable in the future.”
To view the full article, visit
About Emperor Metals Inc.
Emperor Metals is an innovative Canadian mineral exploration company focused on developing high-quality gold properties situated in the Canadian Shield. For more information, please refer to SEDAR ( ), under the company's profile.
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to EMAUF are available in the company's newsroom at
About MiningNewsWire
MiningNewsWire
(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
MiningNewsWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]
MiningNewsWire is powered by IBN
MENAFN09092024000224011066ID1108653394
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.