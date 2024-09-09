Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market Size To Reach USD 14.0 Billion By 2033, At 13.4% CAGR: Insights By Dimension Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advancements and Projections in the Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market: Insights, Trends, Opportunities, and Recent Developments New York, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview

The Global Pharmaceutical Intermediates size is expected to reach USD 44.9 billion by 2024 and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 90.4 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2033. Pharmaceutical intermediates are very essential in formulation of drugs since they act as chemical precursors for API's manufacture. These intermediates are, sometimes, reagents or catalysts that are subjected to other processes to yield API's. Their purity is highly valued since it affects the quality and safety of the final drug products. These markets consist of a range of chemicals that perform different tasks, indispensable for guaranteeing the production of required and qualitative pharmaceutical preparations. Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions:



Important Insights

Market Value: This market is expected to reach a value of USD 90.4 billion by 2033 from a base value of USD 44.9 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 8.1% .

By Product Insights: Chemical intermediates are projected to hold a dominant position in this market as they hold 53.7% market share in 2024.

By Category Insights: In terms of category, Branded drug intermediates are expected to hold a major position as they held 73.1% of the market share in 2024.

By Application Insights: Cardiovascular drugs are anticipated to hold a dominant position in this segment as they hold a high market share in 2024.

By End User Insights: Biotech, and pharma companies are projected to dominate this segment as they hold the highest market share in 2024. Regional Insights: North America is projected to dominate the global pharmaceutical intermediates market as it holds 37.2% of the market share in 2024. Latest Trends

Growing Trend of Specialty Drugs: The availability of specialty drugs has emerged as a major trend in the global pharmaceutical intermediates market due to biotechnology and the category's progression in personalized medicine. Pharmaceutical industries are increasing the efficiency levels of production to satisfy the various needs of the pharma industry. It shall progress and actualize this progression to contribute to the development of the market. Technological Advancements and Innovation: This is due to the improvement in synthetic chemistry and increases in productivity of the manufacturing of pharma intermediates through the enhancement of the process. This has been attributed to the rising research and development efforts from the main players, thus enabling the growth of the market size within the given period. Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the outstanding players in the pharmaceutical intermediates market include Lonza Group, BASF SE, Cambrex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Dishman Carbogen Amcis Limited. It ranges from systematic investment in research and development to employing new synthesis approaches and effective cooperation with other companies. They increase the reach of portfolios and markets that are available to the company to clients in the market. Flexibility about market dynamics, timely product distribution, and proper innovation are essential due to the competitiveness caused by mergers, growth in technologies, and geopolitical factors. Some of the prominent market players:

Cambrex Corporation

BASF SE.

Aceto Corporation

Arkema Inc.

Chiracon GmbH.

Midas Pharma GmbH.

Chemcon Specialty Chemical Pvt. Ltd.

Dextra Laboratories Limited

Pfizer

Codexis Inc

Sanofi

Dishman Group

Dextra Laboratories Limited Other Key Players Transform your business approach with strategic insights from our report. Get in touch to request our brochure today! : Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 44.9 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 90.4 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 8.1% Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share North America Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 37.2% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Product, By Category, By Application, By End User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

Chemical intermediates are projected to dominate the pharmaceutical intermediates market with a 53.7% share in 2024. Due to their general use, their applicability in drug production, and their compulsory status in producing compounds, they are favored by manufacturers.

They synthesize various products, are scalable, cheap, and meet regulatory compliance objectives thus contributing to the stability of the supply chain. Specialized intermediates are also very important for some specific drugs and therapeutic zones while dominating the general industry.

Growth Drivers



Increase in the cases of chronic diseases: The key factors that are contributing to the growth of pharmaceutical intermediates are the increasing worldwide incidence of chronic diseases that has enhanced the demand for APIs. As the number of patients requiring medication increases with chronic diseases and conditions, production and market revenues should increase accordingly. Expansion in Emerging Markets: The industry of manufacturing pharmaceutical products is on the rise in global emerging regions such as Asia, Latin America, and Africa due to higher spending on health care. This trend is expected to provide a conducive environment for the development of this market and create a lot of opportunities for the pharmaceutical intermediates in these regions.

Restraints



Stringent Regulatory Requirements: These regulatory requirements are crucial when it comes to the safety and efficacy of the products but they pose constraints to the market by way of time and financial resources needed to meet the standards. This is especially so where approval procedures are involved and therefore require additional time. High Production Costs: The costs of production are high, owing to the chemical processing nature and the general requirement for the incorporation of advanced technologies and well-trained personnel, which are factors that also restrain market expansion. This financial burden is most prominent for bulk drug intermediate manufacturers, as the industry experiences lowered profit margins and limited growth due to costs of production.

Growth Opportunities



Market for Contract Research and Manufacturing Services: Industry players such as contract research organizations (CROs) and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) bring growth opportunities. Outsourcing offers certain advantages to intermediate players and allows them to grow without having to invest significantly in R&D Thus it has been beneficial, especially in the case of the API intermediates market. Development of Novel Intermediates: The concept of creating new intermediates that fit the current requirement in the pharmaceutical industries has higher growth prospects. The development of intermediate forms may bring added value to markets by creating opportunities for new sources of revenue.

Purchase the Competition Analysis Dashboard Today:







Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market Segmentation

By Product



Chemical Intermediates

Bulk Drug Intermediates



Chiral Intermediates

Achiral Intermediates Custom Intermediates

By Category



Branded Drug Intermediates Generic Drug Intermediates

By Application



Cardiovascular Drugs

Analgesics

Anti-inflammatory Drug

Anti-diabetic Drugs

Antimicrobial Drugs

Anti-cancer Drugs Others

By End User



Biotech & Pharma Companies

Research Laboratory CMOs/CROs

Regional Analysis

North America, is expected to hold 37.2% of the market share in 2024 and is further projected to dominate the pharmaceutical intermediates market through 2033. Key factors lending the region a competitive edge include heavy R&D spending, good governance, increased healthcare spending, and sophisticated developed infrastructure.

Adequate access to capital also contributes to the strength of strategic alliances, outreach to the global market, and company prospects. However, it could be influenced in some way by new shifts in geography and new emerging markets in Europe and Asia.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions:







By Region

North America



The U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt Rest of MEA

Discover additional reports tailored to your industry needs



Healthcare Fabrics Market is expected to reach a value of USD 22.0 billion by the end of 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 42.0 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 7.5%.

Healthcare ERP Market is expected to reach a value of USD 8.5 billion by the end of 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 15.7 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

Concierge Medicine Market is expected to reach a value of USD 21.6 billion by the end of 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 39.7 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 7.0%.

Mental Health Market is expected to reach a value of USD 471.2 billion by the end of 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 615.5 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 3.0%.

Clear Aligners Market is expected to hold a market value of USD 5.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to show subsequent growth with a market value of USD 75.8 billion at a CAGR of 33.4% by the end of 2032.

Cancer Diagnostics Market is expected to hold a market value of USD 114.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to show subsequent growth with a market value of USD 204.8 billion by the end of 2032 at a CAGR of 6.6%.

Bioremediation Market is expected to reach a value of USD 14.4 billion in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 36.3 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 10.8%.

Active Pharmaceuticals Ingredient Market is expected to hold a market value of USD 249.0 billion in 2023 and is projected to show subsequent growth with a market value of USD 446.6 billion by the end of 2032 at a CAGR of 6.4%.

Smart Healthcare Products Market is expected to reach a value of USD 172.9 billion in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 531.3 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 13.3%. Probiotic Market is expected to reach a value of USD 93.1 billion in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 315.6 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 14.5%.

Recent Developments in the Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market



June 2024: Seagen and Pfizer: Pfizer acquired Seagen for USD 43 billion, enhancing its oncology portfolio with Seagen's ADC technology.

May 2024: Sanofi and Inhibrx Inc: Sanofi acquired Inhibrx Inc to expand its biologics and rare diseases pipeline. This acquisition aims to enhance Sanofi's capabilities in developing treatments for rare diseases​.

May 2024: Abbvie and Landos Biopharma Inc.: Abbvie's acquisition of Landos Biopharma Inc. is focused on expanding its immunology and gastrointestinal disease portfolio.

May 2024: Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc: Vertex Pharmaceuticals acquired Alpine Immune Sciences to strengthen its capabilities in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. This acquisition is aimed at accelerating Vertex's entry into the autoimmune disease market, supported by Alpine's expertise in protein-based therapies​​.

April 2024: Gilead Sciences and Cymabay Therapeutics Inc: Gilead Sciences acquired Cymabay Therapeutics to expand its portfolio in liver diseases.

April 2024: Column Group and Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc: Column Group purchased Ngm Biopharmaceuticals, emphasizing innovative therapeutics for unmet medical needs.

April 2024: Xoma Corp and Kinnate Biopharma Inc: Xoma Corp's acquisition of Kinnate Biopharma focuses on oncology treatments.

March 2024: Bristol Myers Squibb and Karuna Therapeutics Inc: Bristol Myers Squibb completed the acquisition of Karuna Therapeutics to enhance its neuroscience division and this acquisition is expected to accelerate the development of novel therapies for conditions like schizophrenia and other mental health disorders.

March 2024: Gilead Sciences and Cymabay Therapeutics Inc: Gilead's acquisition of Cymabay reinforces its strategy to expand in liver diseases, particularly focusing on therapies for conditions such as primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

February 2024: Emed LLC and Science 37 Holdings Inc: Emed LLC acquired Science 37 Holdings to focus on decentralized clinical trials. Science 37 is a leader in virtual clinical trials, and this acquisition will enhance Emed's capabilities in conducting remote and hybrid clinical trials. February 2024: Campbell Soup Co. and Sovos Brands Inc: Campbell Soup Co. completed its acquisition of Sovos Brands to diversify into health and wellness products.

About Dimension Market Research (DMR):

Dimension Market Research (DMR) is a market research and consulting firm based in India & US, with its headquarters located in the USA (New York). The company believes in providing the best and most valuable data to its customers using the best resources analysts work, to create unmatchable insights into the industries, and markets while offering in-depth results of over 30 industries, and all major regions across the world.

We also believe that our clients don't always want what they see, so we provide customized reports as well, as per their specific requirements to create the best possible outcomes for them and enhance their business through our data and insights in every possible way.

CONTACT: United States 957 Route 33, Suite 12 #308 Hamilton Square, NJ-08690 Phone No.: +1 732 369 9777, +91 88267 74855 ...