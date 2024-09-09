Family Care Center Advances Measurement-Based Care With New Behavioral Health Functionality Scale

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DENVER, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Care Center continues to raise the bar in measurement-based care with its new, proprietary scale that measures real-life functionality in patients with mental conditions. This cutting-edge tool enhances providers' understanding of their patients' progress in what matters most: how they're doing in home, work and social settings.



The new Functionality Scale evaluates patient productivity, providing a clear view of functional improvements over time.

Traditional depression and anxiety screening scales like the PHQ-9 and GAD-7 have been instrumental in assessing symptoms, but these scales don't fully measure the true impact these mental illnesses are causing. This is where the new Family Care Center Functionality Scale comes into play. The new Functionality Scale bridges this gap by evaluating a patient's productivity and daily task performance, providing a clear view of functional improvements over time.

Incorporating patients' ratings of their progress during treatment, called measurement-based care, is a cornerstone of Family Care Center's approach to treatment. Traditional scales such as the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9 )

and the Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7 (GAD-7 )

have been instrumental in assessing symptoms of depression and anxiety. However, Family Care Center recognizes the need for more nuanced tools to capture patients' transformative experiences and holistic improvements. To address this need, they have introduced the Family Care Center Functionality Scale as a new way to measure real-life outcomes.

"Our mission at Family Care Center is to deliver care that not only addresses symptoms but also transforms lives," said Dr. Charles Weber, Chief Medical Officer at Family Care Center. "Traditional standardized scales, while valuable, often fall short in reflecting improvements patients experience in their lives."

Used in conjunction with other tools, it also meticulously tracks how their treatment plan, which may include talk therapies, medication and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), impacts a patient's ability to work and live a fulfilling life. Clinicians, patients and care providers now have a richer,

more detailed view of treatment effects .

"Using the Functionality Scale, clinicians can pinpoint which interventions yield the best outcomes," explained Chris Ivany, M.D. Chief Operating Officer at Family Care Center. "We capture a complete picture of patient progress, guiding us to develop highly personalized treatment plans. By focusing on what truly matters in patients' lives, we ensure our care enhances daily living and overall life satisfaction."

For more information about Family Care Center and its commitment to innovative, measurement-based care, please visit fccwellbeing.

Family Care Center is one of the nation's leading providers of mental health services and is dedicated to positively impacting the well-being of local communities. Their top-rated, multi-specialty clinicians provide comprehensive, evidence-based care that yields lasting positive results for patients of all ages. In addition to individual, couples and family therapy, as well as psychiatric services, Family Care Center leads in

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), an innovative treatment for depression and more. Family Care Center is one of the fastest-growing providers of mental health in the United States, providing patient care, conducting research and offering continuing medical education in its field. With over 30 locations across Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Tennessee and Texas, they continue to expand nationally in collaboration with Revelstoke Capital Partners.

