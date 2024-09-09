Buyerlink Secures $41 Million Debt Facility With Citigroup

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New facility offers

Buyerlink further flexibility and capacity for continued growth

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyerlink , a leading auction marketplace for performance-based marketing, today announced it has secured a new $41 million debt facility with (Citi) . This new financing arrangement bolsters Buyerlink's capital structure, enabling it to continue to pursue growth strategies both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

This new agreement offers Buyerlink improved terms and greater flexibility, demonstrating the financial markets' confidence in Buyerlink as a company and its potential for growth.

"I'm excited to work with the team at Citi. They've been wonderful to work with throughout this process and we look forward to expanding our relationship in the coming months and years," said Payam Zamani, Founder and CEO of One Planet Group, the parent company of Buyerlink.

Ted Bell, Director, Technology Commercial Banking Group at Citi, commented, "We are impressed by Buyerlink's strategic vision and operational expertise. Our collaboration with them is rooted in a mutual dedication to driving innovation and market leadership. We are excited to continue supporting Buyerlink as it expands its capabilities and further strengthens its position in the digital marketing and ad tech sectors."

Over the past three years, Buyerlink has expanded by more than 200% through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. The company has established a substantial presence in the automotive industry, generating over one million buyer leads monthly, and caters to various other industries including real estate, home services, insurance, and legal.

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at

About Buyerlink

Buyerlink

is a leading online auction marketplace for performance-based marketing. Conducting millions of auctions monthly, Buyerlink's patented technology allows businesses to access hyper-targeted consumer demand at any scale. Offering Enhanced ClicksTM, qualified leads, inbound calls, transfers, call-verified leads, and pre-set appointments, Buyerlink enables businesses to meet customers where they are. The Buyerlink platform is category-agnostic, and currently serves the automotive, home services, home warranty, insurance, legal, real estate, and solar sectors. Buyerlink is fully owned by One Planet Group , is a closely held private equity firm that owns a suite of online technology and media businesses. Spanning a variety of industries including ad tech, publishing, and media, One Planet's mission is to support strong business ideas while building an ethos that helps improve society and gives back to communities.

Buyerlink's global headquarters is located in Walnut Creek, California, with employees in over ten countries.

Media Contact

Bita Milanian

Head of PR & Communications, One Planet Group

pr (at) oneplanetgroup

925.237.9036

SOURCE BuyerLink