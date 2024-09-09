Share Buyback Programme Completed

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DEME Group NV announces that the share buyback programme, as announced on 26 April 2024, was completed on 4 September 2024. The programme involved the buyback of 45,000 shares for a total amount of 7.2 million euro. The average purchase price was 160.24 euro per share. All details related to the of own shares by DEME Group NV can be found on .

