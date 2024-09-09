Community Health Development Partners Announces Appointment Of New CEO, Mike Clark

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Community Development Partners, LLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Clark as the new Chief Executive Officer.

ELKO, Nev., PAHRUMP, Nev. and LAKE HAVASU, Ariz., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Clark appointed CEO of Community Health Development Partners (CHDP). With nearly 30 years of experience in healthcare leadership, Mike most recently served as the president of Intermountain Healthcare's Canyon Region, South Market. Mike, as the CEO of CHDP, is responsible for overseeing the strategic direction and day-to-day operations of the company. His role includes driving the growth and development of healthcare services, ensuring operational excellence across all facilities, and managing key partnerships and stakeholder relationships.

Mr. Clark's depth of executive management includes healthcare administration and operations. At Intermountain Healthcare, he oversaw the operations of ten acute care facilities in Utah County and the surrounding Central Utah communities. He also served as the executive lead for Intermountain Surgery Centers, showcasing his wide-ranging expertise in managed care, physician practices, human resources, surgery centers, and hospital operations. Ensuring the success of his community's health, he was heavily involved with Intermountain's Alliance for the Determinants of Health initiative which helped to enhance health outcomes and lower healthcare expenses.

Clark began his career at Kingman Regional Medical Center in Arizona, where he held various executive roles. In 2005, he joined Intermountain Healthcare at Logan Regional Hospital as an Operations Officer and was named Administrator of the hospital in June 2010. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in establishing significant healthcare improvements in Cache Valley, such as the Logan Regional Cancer Center and a new Women and Newborn Center.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike Clark as the new CEO of Community Health Development Partners," said Jarrett Portz, Managing Director of Community Health Development Partners. "Mike's extensive experience and proven track record in healthcare leadership will be invaluable as we continue to advance our mission of providing exceptional healthcare services to the community."

Throughout his career in healthcare, Mike has played a crucial role in leading efforts to improve his community's overall health and well-being. In recognition of his efforts, he was awarded the Distinguished Healthcare Executive Award by the Utah Hospital Association.



