(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The automotive robotics is rapidly growing, driven by advancements in technologies, increased demand for vehicle production efficiency, and the adoption of robotics for processes, including assembly, painting, and inspection. Austin, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This spectacular growth in the automotive robotics market is stirred by an ever-increasing focus on enhancing production efficiency and rapid adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies. Thus, automotive robotics find their use in assemblies, welding, painting, and material handling, among other tasks, whose advantage in offering precision, consistency, and scalability in automotive manufacturing processes brings down production costs while improving product quality. The Automotive Robotics Market S ize will be approximately USD 27.81 billion by 2032 while growing at a CAGR of around 12.6% during the period 2024-2032. Contributions to the automotive robotics market are contributed by the Asia-Pacific region for about 50% of the share, which is expected to grow by 2032. The adoption of robotics in the region is sufficiently high; in countries such as China and Japan, this has been mainly due to their relatively high automotive production and supportive government policies for automation in manufacturing.



Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 9.56 Billion Market Size by 2032 27.81 Billion CAGR 12.6% CAGR by 2024-2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Growth Drivers

Automotive robots precision and adaptability reduce part-to-part variability, boosting quality and drives market growth. Worker Safety Drives Automotive Robotics Market Growth as Robots Tackle Hazardous Tasks. Major Regions Covered

North America

Europe



Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Middle East & Africa



Middle East

Africa Latin America Major Companies Listed in the Report FANUC Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, KUKA AG, ABB, Comau, DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED, NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, and other players

U.S. Insights: Highlighting Growth Factors and Key Indicators:

The U.S. automotive robotics market is poised for phenomenal growth on the back of increasing advancements in the field of automation technology, accompanied by rising investments in smart manufacturing.

By 2032, the United States is likely to contribute around 25% to the global share of the automotive robotics market, since it has put strong emphasis on competitiveness in the automotive sector. Automotive robotics, for their part, are increasingly applied in assembly, welding, and material handling in the U.S., while there is also a remarkable trend toward integrating AI and machine learning into manufacturing with the aim of increasing effectiveness. It is estimated that over 70% of the US automotive manufacturers are going to use robotics in their production lines until the year 2025, driven by a higher output and quality improvement.

Recent Developments:

ABB Ltd. has just released a new generation of automotive robots optimized for welding and assembly with improved sensors and AI capabilities, delivering unprecedented levels of precision with fewer production errors.

KUKA AG was working directly with automobile manufacturers to further spread robotics to the assembly lines, with increasing production efficiency and moving to smart manufacturing.

Fanuc Corporation has announced its plans to integrate the most advanced AI-driven robotics in their future products, thereby combining classic robotics with AI to offer a versatile and efficient manufacturing solution.

Key Takeaways



Automotive manufacturing has geared up for automation; this is a sector that shows a great demand for automotive robotics, with a rise of 60% in the last five years.

AI-powered robotics is developing fast, and more than 70% of new automotive robots are going to have artificial intelligence by 2032.

The Asia-Pacific region is going to emerge as one of the vital players in the automotive robotics market, accounting for about 50-55% of all global sales, while the U.S. will cover 25% of the market by 2032 owing to rapid industrialization and supportive governmental policies. Electric vehicle manufacturing is at the edge in adopting automotive robotics, as a way of increasing the rate of production while reducing overall costs; 65% of EV makers have already integrated this technology into their operations.

