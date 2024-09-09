Avocor To Showcase Education Display Solutions At DIDAC India

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILSONVILLE, OR, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Avocor, a leading provider of education display solutions, is excited to announce its participation at DIDAC India, the premier educational in the country. Taking place from 18-20 September at Yashobhoomi (IICC), New Delhi, Avocor (booth L8) will showcase its comprehensive range of interactive display solutions designed to enhance experiences in education institutions.

At the show, Avocor will highlight its innovative S series of interactive displays which recently had a successful global launch in India. This new display for all types of education environment, combines sophisticated design, advanced touch technology, and a comprehensive suite of software solutions to create an engaging and collaborative display solution for any learning setting. This launch underlines Avocor's commitment to the Indian systems integration market and its commitment to enhancing education through innovation and quality.

To this end, the S series facilitates collaborative learning experiences that empower students to collaborate effectively and share ideas with each other. It also enables students and educators to create a dynamic, inclusive learning environment to empower student engagement and participation. Its streamlined classroom management tools also allow educators to focus on teaching and student support, optimising learning time and resources.

“We are really looking forward to exhibiting at DIDAC India for the first time,” says Dana Corey, GM and SVP of Global Sales at Avocor.“Following our successful launch of the S Series in India, DIDAC is the perfect launchpad to introduce the S Series and our other solutions to the education sector, all of which are designed to empower educators to create dynamic and effective learning experiences that inspire and engage students.”

Avocor is committed to ensuring all learners have equal access to education. Its displays are designed to be accessible to all students and feature screen reader compatibility and adjustable touch sensitivity. These features help promote inclusivity and ensure that everyone can participate fully in the learning process.

Avocor invites all attendees of DIDAC India to visit Booth L8 and learn more about how its innovative display solutions can transform education.

About Avocor

Avocor is a global leader in creating collaboration solutions that enable people to come together quickly, in-person or remotely, efficiently and effectively. We develop interactive solutions and software platforms that can stimulate creativity, engagement, and teamwork, and we are passionate about creating solutions that make a difference. Headquartered in the U.S. with global offices, Avocor is dedicated to delivering collaboration solutions globally through an extensive and experienced partner network.

Learn more at or follow news and updates from Avocor on social media via LinkedIn and YouTube.

