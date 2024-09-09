Springboard Enterprises Launches National Trust

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Expanding the Team to Empower and Advance Women-Led Companies

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Springboard Enterprises is expanding its mission to the success of women led companies. Springboard is leaning in on its record of successful portfolio companies that created more than $39.1 billion in value with more than 90% of Springboard companies raising capital. The National Trust brings together a of leaders and portfolio company alumnae united by a shared mission to help women to rise and raise capital.The Springboard National Trust aims to become a catalyst for change, tackling the systemic challenges that women entrepreneurs and leaders often encounter. By offering strategic guidance, access to essential resources, and targeted initiatives, the Trust is committed to creating an environment where women-led companies can not only survive but thrive, reaching their full potential. The Trust is also focused on changing the narrative around women founders by highlighting their achievements and capabilities.The Trust is dedicated to equipping women-led companies with the tools, connections, and support they need to scale more effectively. This includes building upon and refining Springboard's existing programs to further meet the evolving needs of high-potential women entrepreneurs. Through the collective expertise of its members, the Trust will work to expand the influence and visibility of women leaders, ensuring that women founders are not only recognized but are also integral to the industry's future.The Springboard National Trust represents a significant milestone in Springboard Enterprises' mission to empower women-led businesses. By addressing key challenges and creating a supportive ecosystem, the Trust is ready to create lasting impact, benefiting not only Springboard alumni but the broader community of women entrepreneurs.Members of the Springboard National Trust:Aasif Bade, AmbroseSheryl Burke, CVS HealthKathleen Chien, 51 JobsAmy Davis, Eli LillyMindy Grossman, Consello GroupKathy Harris, Claritas CapitalVejay Lalla, Fenwick & WestMichelle Longmire, MedableOksana Malysheva, Sputnik ATXLinda Mintz, CareFinders Total Care LLCVanessa Ogle, EnseoLaJuanna Russell, Business Management AssociatesEvan Segal, Segal Ventures LPKaren Snow, NasdaqJohn Stanford, Incubate CoalitionRochelle Stewart, SVBNneka Ukpai, Pop VentureJulia Varshavsky, OccamPointAbout Springboard EnterprisesOur mission is to accelerate the growth of women-led entrepreneurial companies through access to essential resources and a global community of experts. We are a leading network of industry experts, investors, and innovators dedicated to building companies at scale led by women who are transforming industries in technology, life sciences and healthcare. Since 2000, over 920+ Springboard portfolio companies seeking investment and human capital for product development and expansion have created over $39.1B in value. With 225 exits to strategic acquirers, 27 IPOs, and 10 Unicorns, Springboard Entrepreneurs are transforming industries.

Mary Kelso

Springboard Enterprises

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.