Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Packaging For Potato Chip Canisters (MJA-348)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to enjoy chips from a canister," said an inventor, from Miami,

QLD, Australia, "so I invented the MR WOLF. My improved packaging design enables you to extract chips from the bottom of the can without messy spills, greasy hands, and chip breakage."

The invention provides an improved packaging design for potato chips in a can. In doing so, it offers an easier way to access the chips. As a result, it eliminates the need to tip or reach into the can, and it reduces messes. The invention features a novel design that is easy to use so it is ideal for household consumers. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Melbourne sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MJA-348, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp