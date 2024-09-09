Lava For Good’S ‘Wrongful Conviction With Maggie Freleng’ Returns For A Fourth Season

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pulitzer Prize Winner and iHeartPodcast 2024 Social Impact Award Honoree Freleng Brings Compelling Stories of Redemption and Justice with New Episodes Starting September 9, 2024









NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lava for Good's award-winning podcast series Wrongful Conviction is set to return for the highly anticipated fourth season of Wrongful Conviction with Maggie Freleng on Monday, September 9, 2024. Hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and producer Maggie Freleng (Suave, Unjust & Unsolved, Murder in Alliance), the series continues its mission of giving listeners unparalleled access to the harrowing stories of the wrongfully convicted, delivering intimate and powerful conversations that expose the devastating impacts of miscarriages of justice and the remarkable power of the human spirit.



The new season features 15 episodes released weekly on Mondays, with Apple+ subscribers receiving early and ad-free access to episodes one week before general release. New episodes of the long-running Wrongful Conviction series hosted by Lava for Good co-founder and renowned criminal justice reform advocate Jason Flom will continue to be released every Thursday.

Freleng's fourth season will feature episodes recorded live at the 2024 Innocence Network Conference in New Orleans. These special stories will also be available as weekly video episodes of Wrongful Conviction on YouTube.

Episodes from the conference will include the cases of Marvin Haynes, who was wrongfully identified and sentenced to life in prison due to mistaken eyewitness identifications and unethical police tactics; Tonia Miller, whose case reveals how flawed medical assumptions led to her wrongful conviction for second-degree murder after the death of her infant daughter; Marty Levingston, who was sentenced to 15 years to life based on dubious eyewitness testimony and jailhouse informants; Eddie Ramirez, a victim of unreliable witness testimonies who was sentenced to life in prison for a crime he did not commit; and Tom Rhodes, who was wrongfully convicted of murdering his wife on the basis of false testimony from a medical examiner.

“I'm incredibly honored to continue this journey of shining a light on the darkest corners of our legal system,” said Freleng.“Each story we tell is a powerful reminder of the urgent need for reform and the resilience of those who fight for justice. Sitting down with several of these warriors at this year's Innocence Network Conference was a profound experience. I hope having these conversations shows the human cost of our system's failures.”

Flom added,“As we move into this new season with Maggie, our core mission remains the same: to expose the deep-seated issues within our criminal legal system and to give a platform to those who have been wronged. These stories are incredibly powerful and often inspiring, as they bring together the voices of those directly impacted by these injustices and the advocates who work tirelessly to right these wrongs.”

The new season comes during a standout year in which Freleng was honored alongside Flom with the Social Impact Icon Award at the iHeartPodcast Awards and Lava for Good was recognized as Podcast Network of the Year at the ADWEEK Audio Awards.

Listeners can tune into Wrongful Conviction with Maggie Freleng at and on all major podcast platforms, with the special video interviews available on YouTube . For early access to episodes and an ad-free experience, subscribe to Lava for Good+ on Apple Podcasts.

About Lava for Good

Lava for Good creates standout original content, podcasts, and experiences that deliver unparalleled access and insights into the heart of social justice in America, and inspire action towards a more informed, empathic, and just society.

Co-founded and led by renowned music executive, children's book author, and philanthropist Jason Flom with Lava Media COO Jeff Kempler, Lava for Good's #1-charting lineup of podcasts, produced and promoted in association with Signal Co. No1, has been downloaded over 65 million times and is credited with influencing exonerations, clemencies, pardons, legislation and reforms nationwide. The lineup currently includes Bone Valley, Earwitness, Erased: The Murder of Elma Sands, Wrongful Conviction, Wrongful Conviction with Lauren Bright Pacheco, Wrongful Conviction with Maggie Freleng, The War on Drugs, False Confessions, Junk Science, and more, and is available on all popular podcast platforms.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: For media inquiries, please contact: Dawn Kamerling The Press House ...