GCC 44Th Environmental Meeting Kicks Off In Qatar

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- The 44th GCC environmental meeting for undersecretaries kicked off on Monday in the Qatari Capital, Doha, with Kuwait's participation.

In his speech, Qatari Undersecretary of the of Environment and Climate Change Abdulaziz Al-Mahmoud said that based on previous preparatory meetings; the results encourage continued efforts to attain environmental visions.

He praised GCC's efforts to unify positions within upcoming international events, including multilateral environmental agreements, especially the fifth session of the intergovernmental negotiating committee to establish a legally binding international treaty on plastic pollution, and the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

He congratulated Saudi Arabia for hosting the 16th Conference of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD); the largest of its kind and the first in the Middle East region, stressing readiness to contribute to the technical preparations for the conference, which will inevitably reflect on the interests of GCC countries and the Arab region in general.

The Kuwaiti delegation participating in the meeting is headed by Acting Director General of the Environment Public Authority Samira Al-Kandari. (end)

