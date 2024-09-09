Tax Dispute Shakes Grupo Mateus Financials

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Grupo Mateus, a significant Brazilian retailer, recently faced a substantial and hefty tax assessment from authorities.



The Brazilian Revenue Service issued a R$1.05 billion ($210 million) charge on September 7, 2024.



This assessment targets Grupo Mateus' subsidiary, Armazém Mateus, covering fiscal years 2014 to 2021.



The tax authorities question the exclusion of presumed ICMS credits from two corporate tax bases.



These taxes include the Corporate Income Tax and Social Contribution on Net Profit. The assessment breaks down as follows:







R$633 million ($127 million) for IRPJ calculations



R$225 million ($45 million) for CSLL calculations

R$200 million ($40 million) in administrative fines







Grupo Mateus asserts that Armazém Mateus benefits from state-granted tax subsidies. They maintain their exclusions of presumed ICMS credits comply with applicable laws.Consequently, the company plans to evaluate the assessment grounds thoroughly. They will file an appeal within the given deadline.The company classifies this contingency as a "possible" loss. This classification means they don't need to provision for it in their financial statements. It suggests Grupo Mateus believes they have strong defense arguments.Grupo Mateus stands as one of Brazil's largest supermarket retail groups. They hold a strong presence in the North and Northeast regions.The company continues to expand, unlike competitors Carrefour and Assai . These rivals focus on monetizing recent inorganic growth.In 2024's second quarter, Grupo Mateus reported impressive financial results. Their net profit reached R$327 million ($65 million), an 11.6% year-over-year increase.Revenue climbed to R$7.6 billion ($1.52 billion), showing an 18% year-over-year growth.Tax Dispute Shakes Grupo Mateus FinancialsThe company's financial health appears robust. Their Net Debt to EBITDA ratio stands at 1.4x, significantly lower than competitors.Here's how they compare:This tax assessment adds potential risk to Grupo Mateus' future financial obligations. However, XP Investimentos analysts believe provisioning isn't necessary at this time.They base this on the company's adherence to applicable legislation in their calculations.Nevertheless, investors and analysts will likely monitor this situation closely. They'll watch its progression through administrative and potentially judicial channels.