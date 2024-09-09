Grape And Wine Festival In Shamakhi Concludes
Fatima Latifova
The Grape and Wine Festival held in Shamakhi last weekend left a
memorable impression with its engaging program and numerous guests,
Azernews reports.
The festival was organized by the State tourism Agency and the
Executive Power of the Shamakhi District and took place in the
Meysari village of Shamakhi.
The aim of the festival was to promote local grape and wine
production and to inform the public about the history of
viticulture and winemaking in the country, as well as the efforts
made in this field. Held over two days on the premises of the
viticulture and winemaking complex of "Shirvan Wines" LLC, the
festival featured tastings, entertainment, food, souvenir sales,
masterclasses, and various other activities.
Different wine brands presented their products at the festival,
and a concert program was organized with the participation of local
and international celebrities.
