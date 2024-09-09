Colombia Ends Truck Strike With Key Agreement On Fuel Prices

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) After four days of strikes, Colombian truckers and the reached a consensus on pricing adjustments. The of declared a two-phase diesel price increase totaling 800 Colombian pesos per gallon.



The first 400 pesos take effect following a regulatory update, and another 400 pesos start on December 1, scaling down from the initial proposal of 1,904 pesos.



This 15-point deal also includes plans to revise the Efficient Cost Information System (Sicetac ), which determines freight rates.



Importantly, the agreement cancels fines for truckers penalized during the strike. Furthermore, it adjusts Resolution 40350 from 2024, confirming the new increase of 800 pesos.



Following this adjustment, no further increases will occur until significant reforms in economic relations for cargo and passenger services are realized.







The agreement mandates quick technical discussions to expand Sicetac's scope to include various transportation services.



Additionally, it addresses the labor reform needs of public service drivers and enhances authorities' capacity to enforce compliance and prevent rule violations.



Transport Minister María Constanza García commented on the economic impact of the new diesel price. Initially, the government aimed to collect 400 billion pesos monthly, totaling 4 trillion by 2025 with a larger increase.



Now, with the agreed 800 peso increase, the expected revenue drops to 42% of the original target.



This agreement not only concludes the strike but also initiates critical discussions and potential reforms in Colombia's transportation sector, illustrating the power of negotiation in resolving sectoral disputes.

