Boatify Rentals Expands Globally, Offering Affordable And Luxury Yachting Experiences

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Boatify Rentals announces its global expansion, offering both affordable and luxury boating experiences across various international markets. As a comprehensive for yacht charters, Boatify Rentals caters to diverse customer preferences, ensuring everyone can enjoy the beauty of boating.From affordable boat listings to premium luxury yachts, Boatify Rentals creates opportunities for boat owners to reach a worldwide audience. This expansion also allows the company to tap into new markets, offering high-quality services without compromising affordability.“Our mission has always been to make yachting accessible to all,” says Majd Hijazin, the company's founder.“With our global expansion, we're ensuring that whether you're looking for an affordable day out on the water or a premium luxury experience, Boatify Rentals will provide the perfect option.”Global Call to Boat OwnersBoatify Rentals invites boat owners of all kinds to join the platform, offering seamless management, customer engagement, and marketing solutions. By listing with Boatify, owners can access a global clientele, ensuring high visibility and consistent bookings.Commitment to SustainabilityBoatify Rentals also emphasizes sustainability by encouraging eco-friendly boat options, including electric boats, to help reduce the environmental footprint of boating.For more information, visit .About Boatify Rentals LLCBoatify Rentals LLC is a leading global platform for yacht and boat rentals, offering a wide range of options from affordable vessels to premium luxury yachts. With a mission to make yachting accessible to all, Boatify Rentals connects boat owners with customers worldwide. The company is committed to providing seamless booking experiences while promoting sustainable boating practices.

Majd Hijazin

Boatify Rentals LLC

+1 512-203-2094

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.