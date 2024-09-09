Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: Dominant India Crush Japan 5-1 To Take Top Spot

(MENAFN- IANS) Moqi (China), Sep 9 (IANS) Defending champions India continued their winning ways at the Men's Asian Champions Trophy as they sailed past Japan with a 5-1 win here at Moqi Hockey Training Base on Monday.

Sukhjeet Singh (2', 60') scored a double in India's win while Abhishek (3'), Sanjay (17') and Uttam Singh (54') scored a goal each while Kazumasa Matsumoto (41') scored the lone goal for Japan.

India had defeated hosts China 3-0 in their campaign opener.

India were quick to get underway with a brilliant goal by Sukhjeet in the second minute of the game. It was Sanjay, hovering on the right side of the circle, to lob in a cross pass that was swiftly deflected by Sukhjeet.

Indian forwards extended the lead to 2-0 in the following minute with Abhishek dribbling past multiple Japanese defenders to drive it around the goalkeeper to score.

The onslaught continued in the second quarter with Sanjay converting a splendid penalty corner in the 17th minute. With a 3-0 lead on the board, India were in a comfortable position while Japan tried to shake off the early nerves and bounce back in the game. They made quick amends in their attack to fetch a PC in the 21st minute. But Japan's dragflick was finely blocked by Indian rushers, enabling their team to launch a quick counter-attack.

Attacking from the right, Jugraj Singh got a nice turn, winning a free hit. After a flurry of swift short passes, Indian forwards miss the goal mouth by inches. With one goal coming in the quarter, India completely dominated with 67 per cent ball possession that led to 11 circle entries and three shots on goal.

Returning from the 10-minute half-time break, India looked to keep up the momentum. They played patiently, with discipline, to launch their first attack in the third quarter but Japan did well in winning the ball back. They did well to build on a structured attack that eventually led to a field goal in the 41st minute by Kazumasa Matsumoto. India goalie Krishan Bahadur Pathak could do little to stop Matsumoto from scoring that one.

Only minutes earlier, there was a brilliant opportunity for India but Vivek Sagar fell inches short of a fourth goal.

A fourth goal eventually did come through for India, thanks to good stick work by Jarmanpreet Singh, who assisted Uttam Singh from the baseline to convert a fine field goal. This left India with a comfortable 4-1 lead in the 54th minute.

Sukhjeet added another goal to his name in the last seven seconds after a fine assist by Abhishek to end the match on a high and lead the points table from the front with consecutive victories.

Player of the Match, Abhishek of India said, "It was a complete team effort today and we stuck to basics. We produced good attack and ensured we were on target. I am also happy to be recognised with the Hero of the Match award."