You CAN't Shoot In Kerala Government Hospital Anymore! The State Human Rights Commission Imposes Ban

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has just banned filming in hospitals. This follows the controversy over a recent shoot for Fahadh Faasil's film in Angamaly Taluk Hospital. The Commission chastised and questioned the filmmakers for selecting a hospital as a filming setting, highlighting how such activities disrupt medical services. They deemed it unacceptable since it jeopardizes patient care and service provided by the hospital and its workers. In general, shooting occurs under government jurisdiction.

Now, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission has recommended that the government restrict filming in any government hospital. Several patients complained about the gunfire, prompting the decision. The complaint was swiftly registered by the Commission, which then decided to ban filming in government hospitals.

Also read:

Jayam Ravi- Aarti announce divorce: Who is Aarti? All you need to know about the influencer

Following this, the Commission urged the Taluk Hospitals' superintendents to prevent similar events in the future. It also directed the Director of the Health Department to issue guidelines to all hospitals around the state. The Commission's notification underlined the fact that hospitals are locations where people seek care, and allowing gunshots contradicts hospital policies.

The Superintendent of Angamaly Taluk Hospital presented a report claiming that patients were cared for notwithstanding the shooting on June 27. It was further asserted that the shooting caused no treatment denial or complications for the patients. The Commission dismissed the accusations, emphasizing that the behavior was wrong. The panel encouraged health officials to be more alert in such situations.

According to sources, approximately 50 persons, including actors and film crew, were involved in the filming. The shooting continued while the doctors attended to their patients. According to reports, this made it impossible for the hospital to provide enough services to a few patients. For this, the Commission decided to restrict

film shootings in government hospitals.