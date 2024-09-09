Congress To Release Manifesto In Next Three Days: JKPCC Chief Karra

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Indian National (INC) is all set to release the party's much awaited manifesto for the upcoming assembly in Jammu and Kashmir within the next three days.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Chief, Tariq Hameed Karra, as per news agency KNO, said that the manifesto will be released in the next two to three days.

“The manifesto was being prepared keeping in view the Jammu angle as well as the Kashmir angle,” Karra said, adding that it will be released in the next three days.

Pertinently, Congress is the only party that has not released the manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections here.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the party manifesto last Friday in Jammu.

