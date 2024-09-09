ICCIMA holds 14th edition of Economic Enterprises, Leaders of Development event

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA) hosted the 14th edition of its economic enterprises conference, titled "Economic Enterprises, Leaders of Development." The event, chaired by ICCIMA Head Samad Hassanzadeh, focused on examining the challenges and opportunities faced by economic enterprises in Iran. Representatives from various economic enterprises across different provinces attended the conference, highlighting the event's significance in light of the government's increased focus on leveraging private sector capabilities.



Hassanzadeh, addressing the attendees, emphasized the critical role of the private sector in shaping the country’s economic landscape. He noted that economic enterprises not only guide and direct individual business efforts but also serve as a crucial bridge between the public and government sectors. The conference underscored the importance of these enterprises in articulating concerns, addressing economic issues, and proposing practical solutions to overcome challenges.



Hassanzadeh pointed out that recent policy implementations often face difficulties due to a lack of coordination with enterprises. He stressed that, according to the law, consulting with economic organizations and enterprises is a fundamental requirement, which has not always been adhered to. Additionally, he highlighted issues such as the proliferation of licensing bodies and overlapping economic entities as significant obstacles that hinder enterprise operations and productivity.



In his concluding remarks, Hassanzadeh advocated for a more integrated approach where the government fully utilizes the capabilities of economic enterprises in the policy-making process. He expressed hope that the current administration would harness these resources effectively, allowing the private sector to play a pivotal role in Iran’s economic development and growth.

