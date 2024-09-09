Strategic Imperatives Launches Elevate For Isps To Empower Wholesale And Retail Isps To Acquire, Retain And Monetise Customers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ISPs can now take payments, manage evolving contracts and launch new products seamlessly with a purpose-built solution

WOKING, England, Sept. 9, 2024

Strategic Imperatives , the UK's leading provider of SaaS provisioning, connectivity, and monetisation solutions for the industry, has today announced the launch of Elevate for ISPs to enable progressive wholesale and retail ISPs to unlock revenue and drive growth in an increasingly competitive market.

Wail Sabbagh - Managing Director, Strategic Imperatives

Building on the success of Elevate, Strategic Imperatives' flagship billing and subscriptions platform which is already utilised by leading ISPs including AllPoints Fibre, Giganet, Zen and Community Fibre, Elevate for ISPs has been purpose-built to serve the needs of wholesale and retail ISPs. By automating the way ISPs manage traditionally complex pricing structures and contracts, Elevate for ISPs transforms the way ISPs acquire, retain and monetise their customers through a single integrated and automated platform.

Strategic Imperatives has a long and proven track record of supporting leading ISPs with innovative software solutions. Well known for developing The Fibre Café, which has become the leading solution in the market for ISPs to access wholesale networks, Strategic Imperatives has helped eliminate complexity and cost for telecom operators and ISPs.

"Today's ISP is operating in a rapidly evolving environment," commented Wail Sabbagh, managing director at Strategic Imperatives. "To keep up with customer expectations, ISPs must embrace the critical importance of effective billing to acquire, retain and monetise their customers. This requires taking a proactive approach to billing and subscriptions, putting it at the forefront of their growth strategies. This is why we have launched Elevate for ISPs - to help ISPs shed legacy practices in their monetisation strategy and help them embrace innovation in order to unlock competitive advantage."

For over 20 years, Strategic Imperatives has utilised cutting-edge software to empower modern telcos, ISPs, and MSPs to streamline billing, unlock revenue, and drive growth. Built by a team of experts with the progressive wholesale and retail ISP in mind, Elevate for ISPs provides the industry's most scalable, reliable and future-proofed billing and monetisation platform. Automation enables customers to manage complex pricing structures, streamline contract and product management, improve navigation and usability with an intuitive UI, and ensure One Touch Switching compliance, designed for both wholesale and retail ISPs.

"In-keeping with a constantly changing market, the solutions Strategic Imperatives provides to our ambitious customers must innovate even quicker, applying our knowledge and experience to accurately predict what the market will need for the transformative years to come," continued Sabbagh. "We are proud to launch Elevate for ISPs to serve the end-to-end monetisation needs of modern-day ISPs, and look forward to working with our new and existing customers to help them achieve their growth objectives."

Elevate for ISPs enables wholesale and retail ISPs to take control of their monetisation strategies, helping them streamline subscriptions, control usage-based bills, track payments and transactions, and reduce billing errors. Customers can confidently integrate billing with other critical systems including CRM, network management and provisioning systems, bringing synergy to data integration to reduce data input errors and ensure timely billing.

For ultimate payment confidence and security, Direct Debit integration through Strategic Imperatives' partnership with GoCardless means ISPs can verify new customer bank details instantly, preventing fraud and offering peace of mind. To reduce payment failures, Elevate for ISPs facilitates one-off payment collections directly from a customer's bank account. ISPs uses transaction-based insights to proactively manage late payments and customer debt, while the Elevate Insights platform allows for customer, revenue, and profitability analysis by product, geography and sales promotion.

Strategic Imperatives will showcase Elevate for ISPs at Connected Britain 2024 (stand 133), taking place at ExCeL London from Wednesday 11th to Thursday 12th September.

About Strategic Imperatives

Strategic Imperatives is the UK market leader in SaaS provisioning, connectivity, and monetisation solutions for the telecom industry. Trusted by over 200 service providers to bill for a multitude of services and provision millions of fixed line and fibre connections, Strategic Imperatives has a proven track record in digital solutions that transform how customers do business.

