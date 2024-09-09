Moderate Weather Expected Until Thursday Across Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 9 (Petra) -- Temperatures across Jordan are expected to remain near their seasonal average on Monday, with moderate weather prevailing in mountainous areas and plains, while hotter conditions will be felt in the desert regions, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, some cloud cover is anticipated at medium and high altitudes, with northwesterly winds blowing at moderate speeds, occasionally becoming more active.The report also indicated that on Tuesday, temperatures will drop slightly. The weather through Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will remain moderate in mountainous regions and plains, while hot conditions are expected in the desert, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Cloud cover at medium altitudes is forecast, and northwesterly winds will continue to blow moderately, with periods of increased activity.In East Amman today, temperatures will range between a high of 33 C and a low of 22 C, while in West Amman, temperatures are expected to range from 31 C to 20 C. The northern highlands will experience temperatures between 29 C and 17 C, while the Sharah highlands will see readings between 28 C and 16 C. The Dead Sea is forecast to reach 40 C during the day with nighttime lows of 27 C. Aqaba will experience similar conditions, with highs of 41 C and lows of 28 C.