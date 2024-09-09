UN General Assembly Opens Tues. Under Unity And Diversity Theme

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 9 (KUNA) --The 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 79) will open on Tuesday, with the theme 'Unity and Diversity for advancing peace, sustainable development and human dignity, everywhere and for all'.

Former Prime of Cameroon Philemon Yang, was elected last June to serve as President of the 79th Session of the General Assembly.

Algeria's Permanent Representative to the UN, Amar Bendjama, was elected Vice-President of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly and will represent the African Group alongside his peers elected from other regional groups.

The 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly marks a crucial milestone in the global effort to accelerate progress towards the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The highly anticipated Summit of the Future, held on September 22-23, underscores the urgent need for enhanced international cooperation to address pressing challenges such as climate change, poverty and inequality, while also tackling the impacts of ongoing conflicts and global health crises.

The UN member states assigned the Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to set the vision of the summit, which aims to bolster global cooperation and adapt to current challenges effectively for the benefit of all and for future generations.

Guterres is convening the Summit of the Future Action Days on September 20 and 21 2024 to generate additional opportunities for the engagement of all actors.

The general debate of the 79th session of the General Assembly is set on September 24 through the 28, and concludes on September 30, noting that the debate discusses acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations.

UNGA will convene a high-level plenary meeting addressing the existential threats posed by sea-level rise on September 25, with the theme "Addressing the threats posed by sea-level rise".

Taking place on the heels of the Summit of the Future, the high-level meeting will focus on building common understanding, mobilizing political leadership, and promoting international cooperation towards addressing the threats posed by sea-level rise.

Participants will work towards developing comprehensive solutions and actionable commitments to combat sea-level rise, ensuring a resilient and sustainable future including for small island developing states and low-lying coastal areas.

The UN General Assembly will also convene a High-Level Meeting on antimicrobial resistance (AMR) for the second time during its 79th session.

This meeting is an important opportunity for world leaders to address the looming threat AMR poses to global health, food security, and achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

The meeting coincides with the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons on September 26, as achieving global nuclear disarmament is the highest disarmament priority of the United Nations. (end)

ast













MENAFN09092024000071011013ID1108650564